Featured Fitment: Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 Wheels

Four new wheels for the AWD Italian exotic.

The Ferrari GTC4Lusso is a continuation on the polarizing Ferrari FF model that surprised the world with its innovative list of firsts for the Italian automaker. It had three doors, an advanced all-wheel drive system, and room for four. The Ferrari GTC4Lusso is a bit less polarizing but still a head-scratcher for some. This particular V-12 AWD monster, however, is a bit easier on the eyes thanks to a new set of PUR Wheels.

There’s a lot to like about the Ferrari GTC4Lusso despite its three-door, four-occupant design and (some would say) blasphemous all-wheel drive layout. However, its 6.2-liter V-12 engine is an auditory masterpiece that produces 681 horsepower and 514 lb-ft. of torque that allows it to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 208 mph.

Despite the looks, there’s a lot of fun and performance packed into this grand tourer. One owner wanted to improve upon things visually so they opted to go with a new set of PUR FL25 wheels. These one-piece flow formed wheels feature an exotic mesh design that expands outwards towards the edge of the rim to create a concave depth.

On this Ferrari GTC4Lusso, the new PUR FL25 wheels were installed in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 22 x 12.0 rear setup. Helping to create the perfect stance is a newly lowered suspension that cuts the ride height down just enough for a clean, aggressive stance. Each one of the PUR FL25 wheels were also finished in a dark Matte Black that catches attention with their extreme contrast to the clean White exterior paint.

While the stock Ferrari GTC4Lusso may get some differing opinions when it comes to design, this particular GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 wheels should get a bit more love thanks to its new shoes.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari GTC4Lusso

Wheels: PUR FL25

Wheel Finish: Matte Black

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0

Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

