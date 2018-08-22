Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 Wheels

Posted on

Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels

Four new wheels for the AWD Italian exotic.

The Ferrari GTC4Lusso is a continuation on the polarizing Ferrari FF model that surprised the world with its innovative list of firsts for the Italian automaker. It had three doors, an advanced all-wheel drive system, and room for four. The Ferrari GTC4Lusso is a bit less polarizing but still a head-scratcher for some. This particular V-12 AWD monster, however, is a bit easier on the eyes thanks to a new set of PUR Wheels.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels

There’s a lot to like about the Ferrari GTC4Lusso despite its three-door, four-occupant design and (some would say) blasphemous all-wheel drive layout. However, its 6.2-liter V-12 engine is an auditory masterpiece that produces 681 horsepower and 514 lb-ft. of torque that allows it to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 208 mph.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels

Despite the looks, there’s a lot of fun and performance packed into this grand tourer. One owner wanted to improve upon things visually so they opted to go with a new set of PUR FL25 wheels. These one-piece flow formed wheels feature an exotic mesh design that expands outwards towards the edge of the rim to create a concave depth.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels

On this Ferrari GTC4Lusso, the new PUR FL25 wheels were installed in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 22 x 12.0 rear setup. Helping to create the perfect stance is a newly lowered suspension that cuts the ride height down just enough for a clean, aggressive stance. Each one of the PUR FL25 wheels were also finished in a dark Matte Black that catches attention with their extreme contrast to the clean White exterior paint.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels

While the stock Ferrari GTC4Lusso may get some differing opinions when it comes to design, this particular GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 wheels should get a bit more love thanks to its new shoes.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Wheels: PUR FL25
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0

Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Do you like the new look of this Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose
239
A Kahn Design

The Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is the Ultimate Getaway Vehicle
Aventador SV Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels Aventador SV Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
233
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR
188
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Prior Design Mercedes-AMG GT S PD700GTR is a Monster!
Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track
188
A Kahn Design

The Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track is Ready to Roll!
ReinART Design Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels ReinART Design Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
161
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Royalty Exotic Cars RWD Bugatti Veyron Royalty Exotic Cars RWD Bugatti Veyron
160
Bugatti

Watch this Bugatti Veyron get converted into RWD and do Donuts!
Coil Springs as Tires Coil Springs as Tires
159
Car Videos

Springs are Better than Tires and This is Why
Aventador SVJ Record Aventador SVJ Record
157
Car Videos

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the new ‘King of the Ring’!
Friday FAIL Audi R8 Crash Friday FAIL Audi R8 Crash
138
Audi

Friday FAIL: Audi R8 Drifts into a Pole
Creative Bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT S ADV.1 Wheels Creative Bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT S ADV.1 Wheels
106
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV.1 Wheels
To Top