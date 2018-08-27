Featured Fitment: Manhart MH2 with Brixton Forged CM7 Wheels

Widebody M2 style.

BMW’s 2-Series was made to be more of a compact driver’s car with a tight, pure feel compared to the growing size of other models. It’s a fun, quick, and dynamic sports car from top to bottom with the M235i sitting nice and pretty towards the top of the range. ReinART Design was able to take this M235i to the next level with a full Manhart Performance MH2 widebody kit and a fresh set of Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit Series wheels.

The compact, curvy, and athletic looks of the factory BMW M235i was given a more aggressive and commanding touch thanks to ReinART Design. The full Manhart MH2 WB kit was installed and includes extended front and rear fenders, a new front bumper, ventilated hood, side skirts, rear diffuser, and dual spoiler combo for a sharp-edged look.

There’s lots of other upgrades worn by this M235i as well such as a full suspension, new brakes, new exhaust, and loads of engine upgrades to generate a healthy dose of twin-turbo power.

But the confident look wasn’t complete until the new set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Series wheels were installed. These three-piece step-lip forged wheels feature a directional mesh spoke design that emphasizes power and speed. Thanks to weight-reduction side pocketing, rotating mass is also kept to a minimum for optimum performance to go with the eye-catching style.

For this fitment, the new Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ wheels were installed in a wide 19 x 9.5 front and 19 x 11.5 rear setup. Each wheel wears a menacing Satin Black finish with 50/50 exposed hardware that lends a perfect contrast to the vibrant Yellow exterior.

This Manhart MH2 WB BMW M235i with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ wheels may be rolling around Hong Kong, but it’s still turning heads on the other side of the globe.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M235i (Manhart MH2 WB)

Wheels: Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+

Wheel Finish: Satin Black

Front Wheels: 19.0 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 19.0 x 11.5

Optional: 50/50 hardware

ReinART Design Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: ReinART Design

Photography: @icyj95

