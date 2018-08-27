BMW

Featured Fitment: Manhart MH2 with Brixton Forged CM7 Wheels

Posted on

Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

Widebody M2 style.

BMW’s 2-Series was made to be more of a compact driver’s car with a tight, pure feel compared to the growing size of other models. It’s a fun, quick, and dynamic sports car from top to bottom with the M235i sitting nice and pretty towards the top of the range. ReinART Design was able to take this M235i to the next level with a full Manhart Performance MH2 widebody kit and a fresh set of Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit Series wheels.

Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

The compact, curvy, and athletic looks of the factory BMW M235i was given a more aggressive and commanding touch thanks to ReinART Design. The full Manhart MH2 WB kit was installed and includes extended front and rear fenders, a new front bumper, ventilated hood, side skirts, rear diffuser, and dual spoiler combo for a sharp-edged look.

There’s lots of other upgrades worn by this M235i as well such as a full suspension, new brakes, new exhaust, and loads of engine upgrades to generate a healthy dose of twin-turbo power.

Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

But the confident look wasn’t complete until the new set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Series wheels were installed. These three-piece step-lip forged wheels feature a directional mesh spoke design that emphasizes power and speed. Thanks to weight-reduction side pocketing, rotating mass is also kept to a minimum for optimum performance to go with the eye-catching style.

Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

For this fitment, the new Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ wheels were installed in a wide 19 x 9.5 front and 19 x 11.5 rear setup. Each wheel wears a menacing Satin Black finish with 50/50 exposed hardware that lends a perfect contrast to the vibrant Yellow exterior.

Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels by ReinART Design

This Manhart MH2 WB BMW M235i with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ wheels may be rolling around Hong Kong, but it’s still turning heads on the other side of the globe.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M235i (Manhart MH2 WB)
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+
Wheel Finish: Satin Black
Front Wheels: 19.0 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 19.0 x 11.5
Optional: 50/50 hardware

ReinART Design Manhart MH2 WB with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: ReinART Design
Photography: @icyj95

Do you like the look of this Manhart MH2 WB BMW M235i with Brixton Forged CM7 Circuit+ wheels by ReinART Design?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track
225
A Kahn Design

The Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup – Chelsea Wide Track is Ready to Roll!
ReinART Design Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels ReinART Design Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
194
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Royalty Exotic Cars RWD Bugatti Veyron Royalty Exotic Cars RWD Bugatti Veyron
188
Bugatti

Watch this Bugatti Veyron get converted into RWD and do Donuts!
Coil Springs as Tires Coil Springs as Tires
174
Car Videos

Springs are Better than Tires and This is Why
Aventador SVJ Record Aventador SVJ Record
174
Car Videos

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the new ‘King of the Ring’!
Friday FAIL Audi R8 Crash Friday FAIL Audi R8 Crash
171
Audi

Friday FAIL: Audi R8 Drifts into a Pole
Creative Bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT S ADV.1 Wheels Creative Bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT S ADV.1 Wheels
143
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Darwin Pro Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV.1 Wheels
Mahk 3rd Times a Charm Mahk 3rd Times a Charm
122
Car Videos

Mahk discovers that Chevy doesn’t use ‘Real People’!
Friday FAIL Ford F150 Crashes into McLaren 720S Friday FAIL Ford F150 Crashes into McLaren 720S
65
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Your Truck is NOT a Super Car!
Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels Ferrari GTC4Lusso PUR FL25 Wheels
61
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ferrari GTC4Lusso with PUR FL25 Wheels
To Top