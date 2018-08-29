The Bugatti Divo is the High-Powered, Corner-Carver we Need!

Coachbuilt high-performance.

Although the Bugatti Chiron and Veyron were amazing pieces of high-performance automotive engineering, they lacked a certain aspect of performance that makes a car great. While they were faster and more exotic than anything in the world, they didn’t shine in the corners. The new Bugatti Divo does.

The Bugatti Divo was born out of history, passion, and customer desire. The French brand is set to continue their longtime, storied tradition of coachbuilding with a modern interpretation of the process through a limited run of 40 ultra-high-performance examples.

“When I took up my position at Bugatti at the beginning of the year, I soon learnt that our customers and fans were waiting for a special vehicle which would tell a further story for the brand in addition to the Chiron,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. “The Bugatti team was also very eager to implement a project like this.”

“The feedback from our customers was overwhelming,” said Winkelmann. “We showed the Divo to a small group of selected Chiron customers. All 40 cars were sold immediately – this was fantastic confirmation for the Bugatti team which had put so much dedication and passion into the project.”

The Divo name comes from the famed French racing driver and World War I pilot, Albert Divo. After his stint as a fighter pilot and mechanic, he raced for a number of teams before joining the Bugatti works team in 1928, where he won the Targa Florio in Sicily with a Type 35 B. He enjoyed a storied racing career until retiring in 1939.

The Bugatti Divo was designed following the “Form Follows Performance” philosophy with a dedication to lightweight performance and innovative aerodynamics. The Divo is 77 lbs. lighter than the Chiron thanks to new materials such as a carbon fiber intercooler cover. The front diffuser flaps are now fixed, less insulation has been installed, lighter wheels are used, and interior storage compartments have been deleted. This results in a more nimble, quicker feel and dynamic.

The chassis and suspension of the Bugatti Divo was also made for driving through the twisties. The camber was increased thus requiring Bugatti to limit the top speed to 236 mph. The steering and suspension were heavily modified along with their corresponding electronic driving modes, resulting in 1.6-G of lateral acceleration. This allowed the new Bugatti Divo to lap the Nardo handling circuit a full eight seconds faster than the Chiron.

Aerodynamics played a key role in the design of the new Bugatti Divo. The front fascia is purposeful and commanding thanks to new a new cover and wide spoiler. New LED headlights are only 35 mm wide and emphasized width and focus. Four new independent air sources work to cool the brakes and utilize vanes to direct cold air while heat shields protect from hot air.

Above, a new NACA air duct sits atop the roof of the Bugatti Divo and feeds the engine bay with cold air. A new engine cover ensures the 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W-16 engine is properly fed with a constant stream of cool air to produce a whopping 1,500 PS (1,497 HP). At the rear, there’s a 72-inch wider spoiler that is 23-percent wider than the Chiron’s. The spoiler is height-adjustable and functions as an air brake for better handling through the corners. Thanks to a more efficient rear diffuser that accommodates all four tailpipes, the new Divo is able to generate a whopping 1,005 lbs. of maximum downforce – 198 lbs. more than the Chiron.

The rear of the Bugatti Divo also features an exotic display of LED light. The innovative light display was partially made using a 3-D printing process with variable-sized lightweight fins. The rear lights are formed by 44 illuminated fins that widen away from the vehicle, creating a more intense light at the end while the light dims towards the center.

The cockpit of the Bugatti Divo is more driver-focused with the Divo Grey petroleum Alcantara and Divo Racing Blue colors. The two colors visually divide the cabin between driver and passenger with small accents highlighting each side. A special three-dimensional rhomboid structure is seen throughout the seats and door trims in an algorithmic pattern that matches the front grille and rear lights. Both of the seats offer more support in the Divo and are paired with larger arm rests, calf supports, and steering wheel that’s partially covered in Alcantara for better grip.

The Bugatti Divo was officially unveiled at “The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering” in Monterey, California. Only 40 vehicles will be produced – all of which have been sold with a net price of 5.0 million euros (approx. $5.86 million).

Source: Bugatti

