Bask in the Smooth Nose of the DP Motosport Porsche 935 DPIII!

A one-of-a-kind Turbo.

Ekkehard Zimmermann and his son, Patrick, have been working their magic with Porsche models in Overath, Germany, for 45 years. They have created some awe-inspiring machines for road and motorsport use. This 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo (964) has undergone quite the transformation over its time with DP Motorsport to become the Porsche 935 DPIII.

Since the mid-‘80s, DP Motorsport has been working on 964-gen 911 Turbos in German motorpsorts using Porsche 962 engines in their race cars. In 1995 the evolution of the car reached its pinnacle with five smooth, slant-nosed cars being built by the German car tuning company.

This DP Motorsport Porsche 935 DPIII was built exclusively for road use after starting its life from 1992 to 1997 as a standard 964 911 Turbo. The DP Motorsport team created a new aerodynamic and smoother body shape with new air intakes, flared fenders, air outlets, and a massive rear wing spoiler, coupled with completely new front and rear fascias. These are made from a mix of fiberglass and carbon fiber reinforcements to keep weight to a minimum.

Underneath the striped Polar Silver body lies quite a bit of excitement. The Porsche 935 DPIII was given a new adjustable H&R sport suspension and Uniball strut bearings along with an adjustable strut brace. New three-piece RH aluminum alloys with their cup racing design were installed in a staggered 18 x 9.0 front and 18 x 12.5 rear setup with sticky 245/40-18 and 335/30-18 tires, respectively.

The 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six motor was given an overhaul pushing output from 376- to 444-horsepower. That power is audible thanks to a new stainless steel exhaust system.

Inside, the Porsche 935 DPIII was outfitted with a motorsport-focused interior. New Grey and Black lollipop seats were installed and are paired with fine Grey and Black leather. A new airbag sports steering wheel faces the driver while a new Clubsport roll bar sits behind the driver and passenger.

The new Porsche 935 DPIII by DP Motorsport is a one-of-a-kind throwback exotic machine that will be finding a home somewhere in South Florida at a sports car dealership.

DP Motorsport Porsche 935 DPIII Specifications

Engine:

Maximum Horsepower: 444 / 450 PS

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Three-piece RH aluminum cup-racing design

Front Wheels: 18 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 18 x 12.5

Front Tires: 245/40/18

Rear Tires: 335/30/18

Suspension: H&R adjustable sport with Uniball strut bearings and adjustable strut brace

Exterior:

-Fiberglass with carbon fiber reinforced body

Interior:

-Grey and Black leather

-Grey and Black lollipop seats

-Airbag sports steering wheel

-Clubsport roll bar

