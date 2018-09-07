Featured Fitment: Huracan Performante with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

Brixton Forged

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante is the pinnacle of performance for the model line. It’s an otherworldly exotic high-performance experience that has the ability to thrill in any situation. Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Kevin Gordon, owns one that’s been turned up to 11 by Wrapworkz Vancouver and MWDesign Technik, and is sporting a fresh set of custom tailored Brixton Forged wheels.

The standard 5.2-liter V-10 pumping out 631 naturally-aspirated horsepower is more than enough for 99-percent of drivers. However, Gordon needed more to satisfy his craving, so he enlisted the help of VF Engineering. The 5.2-liter V-10 was outfitted with a new supercharger system for an even bigger dose of power delivered throughout the entire rev range.

But Gordon didn’t stop there with the Huracan Performante. The factory active aerodynamics and their jagged angles were taken a step further with the help of 1016 Industries. A new forged carbon aerodynamic kit was installed that includes a new front splitter, hood, air vents, side skirt, rear diffuser, and even larger rear wing spoiler for a truly exotic look.

WrapWorkz Vancouver also added their special touch to the exterior with the addition of a new Matte Ultra PFF wrap from SunTekFilms that emphasizes the jagged and aggressive looks of the Huracan Peformante’s body.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante wasn’t finished just yet, however. A new set of custom Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels were also installed. These one-piece forged alloy wheels feature a center lock along with other weight-saving aspects for maximum performance without sacrificing strength.

For this eye-catching machine, the new Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup, with the latter boasting a deeper concave with its twisting spoke design. Each wheel also sports a striking 600-grit Polished Olympic Bronze color with a Satin Clear finish that perfectly complements the exterior wrap. A new Novitec suspension kit drops the ride height a touch and completes the athletic fitment.

This insane transformation of power and style began as a wrap project by WrapWorkz in Vancouver and morphed into an exotic poster car that will inspire for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+
Wheel Configuration: 1-piece forged monoblock with center-lock
Wheel Finish: 600-grit Polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Suspension: Novitec
Exterior: 1016 Industries Forged Carbon
Wrap: Matte Ultra PFF wrap from SunTekFilms by WrapWorkz Vancouver
Engine: VF Engineering Supercharger

Huracan Performante with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Photography: Marcel Lech (@marcel_lech)
Build Credit: MWDesign Technik / WrapWorkz Vancouver

Do you like the new Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels on this supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante?

Comments

