The Chelsea Truck Co. CJ300 Jeep Expedition is ready to Drive!

Heading out on The Cannon Run!

From September 14th to 16th, super cars, sports cars, exotics, and custom vehicles will be driving in a convoy from Liverpool to Newcastle while stopping at Edinburgh during The Cannon Run’s ‘September Slammer’ event. The three-day run will give participants beautiful hand-picked road to drive while they take in the beautiful landscapes of Northumberland National Park, and the Lake and Peak districts.

Alongside these exotics and super cars participating in The Cannon Run event will be the new Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition edition models.

The fast-growing social event is becoming one of the biggest in Europe, making it the perfect place to debut a road-going, off-road capable custom-tailored SUV like the new CJ300 Jeep Expedition. Visually, the new model is commanding and powerful thanks to its special Satin Black four-slot front grille flanked by Shadow Chrome headlights, Tron Lighting, and LED daytime running lights. A Satin Black fuel filler cap, CTC enamel tailgate logo, and Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover add that high-end detailed touch.

The Black Clearcoat Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition may have a boulevard style and comfort but it’s more than capable of tackling any trail. A full suspension lift kit with new coils, shocks, and more adds more ground clearance and wheel travel to overcome obstacles without sacrificing ride quality on or off the road. New Jeep 1941DC alloys measuring 17 x 7.5 serve up a rugged look and wear a smooth Satin Black finish. These are shod in 285/70/17 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tires that are designed for tough terrain while being more than capable of providing a supple ride quality while on the road. The finishing touch is a new set of toughened rubber mud flaps.

The interior of the Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition is a bit more relaxing and smooth than its brawny exterior. Here, occupants are treated to GTB seats trimmed in Daytona quilted Black leather with matching bespoke dashboard, door cards, transmission tunnel, and grab handles. Stainless steel door entry sill plates greet driver and passengers while the former benefits from a new set of vented foot pedals in machined aluminum. Toughened rubber floor mats ensure that mud tracked in from the trails is contained.

Founder and Principal Designer, Afzal Kahn, believes that the event is perfect to debut the new special edition Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition models.

“When offered an opportunity to provide vehicles for the September Slammer run, we knew it was an ideal opportunity to showcase the much sought after Expedition editions,” said Kahn.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the participants the best of luck and look forward to reading the relevant updates.

“Keep an eye out on my Instagram page (@afzalkahn), where I will be posting images and keeping everyone up to date.”

The new Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition editions are currently available for £45,995. Also be sure to keep an eye out for them at The Cannon Run’s ‘September Summer Slammer’!

Chelsea Truck Co CJ300 Jeep Expedition Specifications

Exterior:

-Suspension Lift Kit

-Front Grille in Satin Black

-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Horizontal LED Running Lights

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

Interior:

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Armrests Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Front & Rear Seats in Black Quilted Leather with Silver Stitching

Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you like to drive one of the new Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 Jeep Expedition editions during The Cannon Run ‘September Summer Slammer’?