A clean and powerful Italian.

There’s nothing like a Ferrari in the Grand Touring super car game. As of late, their 599, F12Berlinetta, and now, 812 Superfast have owned the road with their performance, driving, power, and style. The F12Berlinetta may be out of production, but it’s still quite an impressive machine – especially this bad boy from MC Customs with ADV.1 wheels.

High-displacement and high-cylinder engines are dying with automakers today, but the 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V-12 in the F12Berlinetta is an absolute dream. Not only does it fill the air with a glorious symphony of Italian power, but it also revs to the sky with an 8,500 RPM redline. The engine produces a whopping 730 bhp at 8,250 RPM and 509 lb-ft. of torque, propelling it to 62 mph from rest in just 3.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph. It’s also just three seconds slower around the Fiorano circuit than the LaFerrari.

The owner of this Bianco Avus Ferrari F12Berlinetta went to ADV.1-authorized dealer, MC Customs, in Miami, FL, to set their Italian V-12 apart from other Grand Tourers on the road. The exotic was outfitted with a new carbon fiber aerodynamic kit that includes a new front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and subtle rear spoiler lip. This gives the F12Berlinetta a more confident and muscular appearance that’s right at home on the track.

But what really grabs attention and gives the F12Berlinetta a more athletic stance is the new set of ADV10.0 M.V2 VS Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels have a unique spoke design with a chiseled style and OEM Ferrari center cap option.

Here, the ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a more aggressive concave depth for a truly muscular and poised stance. Each wheel wears a smooth Brushed Liquid Smoke finish and a Hidden Hardware option for an unblemished look.

The 812 Superfast may be the latest and greatest Grand Tourer on the streets, but this Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels by MC Customs is going to have no problem turning heads.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari F12Berlinetta

Wheels: ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Liquid Smoke

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: MC Customs

