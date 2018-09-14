Trending

Friday FAIL: This Toyota is Rollin, Rollin, Rollin!

Friday FAIL Toyota Land Cruiser Rolls

Goodbye, Land Cruiser!

Instagram user, @shanghaijeepin, is an off-roader from the United States living in Shanghai. The account is perfect for those who enjoy crazy off-road hijinks and some unsafe driving for your entertainment. Their latest video starring an L100 Toyota Land Cruiser is just perfect for us to show on this week’s ‘Friday FAIL’!

Not much is known about the story of this Land Cruiser that apparently rolled over while off-roading, but the result is worthy of a huge face palm.

Friday FAIL Toyota Land Cruiser Rolls

After being rolled on the trails, crews enlisted the help of some heavy machinery to recover the vehicle and roll it back upright. The SUV rolls onto the bucket and forces the tractor driver to reverse and lower the bucket to avoid damage and rolling themselves.

Unfortunately, someone forgot to set the parking brake in the Land Cruiser. After the tow straps came unhooked, the SUV slowly begins to roll down the hill, gaining momentum and speeding away until it finally crashes into the trees at the bottom.

The guy raising his hands in the air pretty much sums it all up.

Looks like there’s another recovery that needs to be done.


Source: shanghaijeepin Instagram (@shanghaijeepin)

What would you do if you watched your Toyota Land Cruiser roll down a hill into trees after being recovered like this?

