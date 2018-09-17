Go high-end with the Chelsea Truck Co. Defender Utility Wagon!

Luxury with capability.

The Land Rover Defender hasn’t really bene something of a high-end vehicle throughout its history. It’s a rugged and capable SUV that’s made for going anywhere and trudging through any kind of terrain with a purpose. Afzal Kahn and his team at the Chelsea Truck Company have made it into a fashionable and eye-catching machine that’s still more than happy to get dirty with the new Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Utility Wagon Chelsea Wide Track.

The name is quite a mouthful, but the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Utility Wagon is a custom-tailored SUV designed by Afzal Kahn, himself. The redesigned Volcanic Mist Satin SUV is intimidating and commanding thanks to a new set of extended front and rear fenders with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures. A new front bumper with integrated lighting, bumper sump guard and mesh hood vents only add to the road presence while a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover is flaunted at the rear. Sitting proudly on top of the roof is a new rack for those long expeditions into the wilderness.

But it’s not all visual with the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Utility Wagon – there’s a more impressive chassis than what rolls off the factory line. New 20 x 9.0 Satin-finished Mondial wheels are ready to get down and dirty with their painted brake calipers and hard-wearing mud flaps. New gas shocks, steering damper, and a suspension lift make overcoming obstacles a breeze in rough terrain. A new stainless steel twin crosshair exhaust system emits a more thrilling note.

Sitting behind the dark-tinted privacy glass is a new set of front, middle, and rear GTB seats wearing quilted and perforated black leather. These are matched by the center glove box, passenger dashboard, grab handles, door cards, instrument binnacle, rear door card, roof headliner, and the visors for a soft, comfortable ride.

Elsewhere, drivers and passengers in the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Utility Wagon benefit from new door entry sill plates, reverse camera, Churchill time clock, new tachometer and speedometer, rear cabin access LED lights, machined and vented aluminum foot pedals, and a Kahn billet steering wheel for a real high-end quality.

What makes the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Utility Wagon even better is the fact that the independent vehicle trade specialists have rated the Defender XS 110 model with a 20-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard model.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Utility Wagon is currently available for £59,999.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Utility Wagon Specifications

Exterior:

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo

-Fog Lamps

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Tron Ring Lighting

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

Interior:

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Red

-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Satellite Navigation System

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Middle Row Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

