Mahk is the Star at Mark Wahlberg’s Chevrolet Dealership

Couple of Bahston boys in Ohio.

Our friend, Mahk, has lost his FedEx job and was banned from all of Chevrolet’s focus groups starring real people, not actors. It’s been a bit of a rough patch, but he landed a job at his hero’s car dealership as a salesman selling the cars that he absolutely hates with every fiber of his being.

Mahk is the newest salesman at Mark Walberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio, and doing what he does best: absolutely shitting on everything with a bowtie.

Mahk salesman Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet

Mahk may not be the most talented salesman when it comes to actually selling the cars on the lot, but he is pretty talented on picking them apart with potential customers in the way that only he can. Quite a few times, he’s reprimanded by his sales manager on the lot after blowing sales and making fun of customers.

When it looks like all hope is lost, Mahk somehow manages to sell an Aveo (Ah-vee-oh) to a customer despite his pleas not to and attempts to dissuade him. Suddenly, a wild Mark Wahlberg appears at his dealership lined with banners promoting his shows and movies to congratulate Mahk and calls him his best salesman.

We don’t know how one dealership can handle two Mahks but somehow this one does.

(NSFW Language)

Source: Zebra Corner

Would you like to buy a Chevy from Mahk at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet?

