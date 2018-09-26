The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are the Ultimate Italian Collector’s Cars

Timeless, minimalist, and uncompromised.

Wealthy automotive enthusiasts and collectors have been buying and selling classic Ferrari models for ages. The rarity and storied pasts of select models have led to incredible, record-breaking numbers on the auction block. Collectors and enthusiasts with pockets full of money will be lining up for the new Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 models as part of the automaker’s new limited-edition special series called ‘Icona’.

The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 are the first Icona models and will be offered only to dedicated clients and collectors that already have quite the collection of cars from Maranello. Both models were inspired by the brand’s racing barchettas such as the 1948 166 MM, 750 Monza, and 860 Monza with their uncompromising design and motorsport success.

The new Ferrari Monza SP1 is a single-seat, road-legal super car serving up a true driving experience unlike anything else on the road. The Ferrari Monza SP2 offers seating for two thanks to the removal of a tonneau cover and the installation of a new roll bar and protective screen.

Both the Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 are true descendants of the classic Barchetta racers of Maranello’s past, boasting a minimalistic design with the passenger cell carved into the body with a clean, aerodynamic profile devoid of exotic, advanced forms seen on racing cars today. Instead, the Ferrari Design Centre went with a classic, timeless design with a minimalistic form that brings together man and machine.

Designers and engineers were able to create a cockpit without a windshield that creates a driving experience similar to that of a Formula 1 racer. To control the aerodynamic flow into the cockpit, a new “Virtual Wind Shield” was developed that sees a fairing ahead of the instrument panel and steering wheel create a deviation of air to make high-speed driving more comfortable.

Carbon fiber is the material of choice for the construction of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2, giving it an incredible power-to-weight ratio that is the best of any barchetta. The Monza SP1 tips the scales at just 3,307 lbs. while the Monza SP2 comes in at a slightly heavier 3,351 lbs. The front-hinged carbon fiber hood opens to display a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V-12 engine that is the most powerful ever from Maranello. Here, a whopping 799 horsepower is created at 8,500 RPM and 530 lb-ft. of torque at 7,000 RPM. That allows both vehicles to reach 62 mph from rest in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph in just 7.9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 186 mph.

As part of the ownership experience, Ferrari has teamed up with Italian luxury brands, Loro Piana, and Berluti, to create a range of driving-inspired apparel such as racing overalls, jersey, helmet, gloves, scarf, shoes, and more.

The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 will be available to a very limited, select few Ferrari owners and collectors that already have a lengthy relationship with the Maranello brand. Pricing and production details for both models in the new Icona series have not been released.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 Specifications

Engine:

Type: V12 – 65°

Overall Displacement: 6496 cm3

Maximum Power Output: 799 HP/ 596 kW / 810 cv at 8500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 530 lb-ft. / 719 Nm at 7000 RPM

Dimensions and Weight:

Length: 4657 mm

Width: 1996 mm

Height: 1155 mm

Dry weight** 1500 kg / 3,307 lbs. (SP1), 1520 kg/3,351 lbs. (SP2)

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 7.9 seconds

Maximum Speed: >300 km/h (>186 mph)

Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 Gallery

Source: Ferrari

Would you rather own the Ferrari Monza SP1 or the Monza SP2?