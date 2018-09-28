Widebody, air-cooled fun.

Air-cooled Porsche 911 models are all the rage these days and their values have been skyrocketing. The 964-generation brought the sports car into the ‘90s with all-wheel drive and a Tiptronic automatic transmission. While it’s not the sought-after 993-gen, it still serves up some driving fun with a classic look. This 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera is all that and more thanks to a new widebody kit and ADV.1 wheels.

This 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera has all the right curves in all the right places. As its 3.6-liter flat-six engine sings an air-cooled tune from the rear, it stares ahead with a menacing and muscular confidence with its old-school round headlights.

Both the front and rear fenders of this German stunner have been extended with new flares sporting exposed bolt apertures. These emphasize the round, curvy profile and lines of the factory model, and give it an even more eye-catching style. Making it even better is the new AccuAir and AirREX air suspension that sets the body just above the pavement.

What sets this air-cooled German apart from the pack is the new set of custom-tailored ADV.1 wheels. Here, new ADV10 Track Spec SL Series wheels were chosen for their three-piece construction, concave profile, and low overall weight. The new forged wheels measure a wide 18 x 9.5 up front while the rear comes in with a beefy 18 x 11.0 fitment. Each one of the new ADV10 Track Spec SL Series wheels boasts a Matte Black disc with Brushed Gloss Man Bronze lip, paired with 50/50 exposed titanium hardware for a clean look that matches the widebody style.

The old-school, custom look of this widebody 964 Porsche 911 Carrera is clean, curvaceous, and unforgettable – just the way it should be.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 1993 Porsche 9111 Carrera (964)

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV10 Track Spec SL Series

Wheel Finish: Matte Black discs, Brushed Man Bronze lips

Optional: 50/50 Exposed Titanium hardware

Front Wheels: 18 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 18 x 11.0

Porsche 911 Carrera with ADV10 Track Spec SL Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Photography Credit: @bdcfamilia

