Dive into the Magnificent Revival of the 991.2 Porsche 935

Moby Dick is back on the track.

Sometimes we chose to celebrate our own birthday by doing something for ourselves. After all, we deserve it on our birthday. Porsche has been celebrating its 70th anniversary all year and decided to give itself and 77 of its customers a special gift – the new edition of the Porsche 935.

The new 991.2 Porsche 935 made its global debut at the “Rennsport Reunion” event at Laguna Seca Raceway in California, running from September 27th to 30th. The event brings historic and legendary Porsche racers together for gentlemanly racing and showcases for enthusiasts and fans to enjoy. It was also the perfect place to run the new 935 and the original 935/78 aka “Moby Dick” of which it was inspired.

“This spectacular car is a birthday present from Porsche Motorsport to fans all over the world,” says Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars. “Because the car isn’t homologated, engineers and designers didn’t have to follow the usual rules and thus had freedom in the development.”

The new Porsche 935 is based on the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a body made from carbon fiber composite parts (CFRP) molded into a modern interpretation of the original. The car is longer and sports massive extensions over the fenders that work to feed the brakes, cooling system, engine, and other components with cool air while generating downforce.

Much of the car’s design pays homage to iconic racers of Porsche’s storied past and present. The aerodynamic wheels and their caps mirror those on the 935/78, the rear LED wing lights are from the 919 Hybrid, the side mirrors are from the current 911 RSR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the centrally-mounted exposed titanium tailpipes were inspired by the 1968 Porsche 908. Even the interior features these historic cues with a laminated wood gearshift lever paying homage to the 917, 909 Bergspyder, and Carrera GT.

The new Porsche 935 has much of the same exterior design as the original “Moby Dick” model with its 4.87-meter extended length and commanding 2.03-meter width. Engineers were given a blank slate for development and not required to meet any homologation requirements. The same wheel arch vents as seen on the 9111 GT3 R are used while old-school air inlets and outlets on flared rear fenders instantly point to the original. Even the overhanging rear aerodynamic profile beneath the massive wing spoiler takes observers back to the legendary 935/78 models.

Sitting under the bodywork at the rear of the Porsche 935 is a 700-horsepower 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that is almost identical to the unit in the 911 GT2 RS. A seven-speed PDK gearbox sits at the rear with gearchanges made via steering wheel mounted shift paddles. The 3,042-lb. Porsche 935 uses six-piston aluminum monobloc racing calipers at the front with 380 mm steel discs while the rear features four-piston calipers and 355 mm discs. Porsche Stability Management (PSM), traction control, ABS, and more are also standard and can be controlled or deactivated via a map switch.

The cockpit of the Porsche 935 sees the driver surrounded by a full safety cage as they sit in a racing bucket seat and six-point safety harness. Customers can also order an optional second seat to enjoy the experience with others and also an air conditioning system.

The new 991.2 Porsche 935 will be strictly limited to 77 units as a track-only vehicle. Customers can currently order the vehicle with prices starting at 701,948 Euros plus country-specific VAT.

991.2 Porsche 935 Specifications

Concept: Single-seater near-standard non-homologated race car.

Basis: Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2)

Weight/Dimensions:

-Weight: ca. 1,380 kg

-Width: 2,034 mm (incl. side mirrors)

-Total height: 1,359 mm

-Wheelbase: 2.457 mm

Engine:

-Water-cooled 6-cylinder aluminum twin-turbo rear-mounted boxer engine and rigid suspension; 3,800 cc; stroke 77.5 mm; bore 102 mm; ca. 515 kW (700 hp)

-4-valve technology with camshaft adjustment and valve-lift switchover Vario-Cam Plus

-Electronic engine management (Continental SDI 9)

-DMSB-approved 100-cell metal catalytic converter

-Rear silencer with twin tailpipes mounted centrally, Heritage Design

Transmission:

-Seven-speed PDK gearbox with rigid suspension and short throw

-Dual mass flywheel

-Internal pressurised oil lubrication with active oil cooling

-Limited slip differential optimised for racing

Suspension:

Front Axle: MacPherson suspension strut; forged suspension links, optimized stiffness with high-performance spherical bearings, center-locking wheel nuts; 3-way racing dampers, reinforced tie-rod; Electro-mechanical power steering with variable steering ratio; anti-roll bar

Rear Axle: Lightweight multi-link suspension, strut ball jointed (Unibal); center-locking wheel nuts; 3-way racing dampers; anti-roll bar

Front Brakes: Six-piston aluminum monobloc racing brake calipers with anti-knock-back piston springs; steel brake discs, internally ventilated with 380 mm diameter, racing brake pads, optimized brake cooling ducts

Rear Brakes:

-Four-piston aluminum monobloc racing brake calipers with anti-knock-back piston springs; steel brake discs, internally ventilated with 355 mm diameter, racing brake pads, optimized brake cooling ducts

Rims/Tires:

Front axle: One-piece light-alloy forged wheels 11.5J x 18 offset 15.3 with center-locking nut; Michelin transport tires 29/65-R18

Rear axle: One-piece light-alloy forged wheels 13J x 18 offset -10 with center-locking nut; Michelin transport tires 31/71-R18

Color: Agate gray water-based paint; optional: Martini livery

Vehicle Price: 701,948 Euro plus country-specific VAT. Delivery from June 2019

