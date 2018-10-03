Ride up Pikes Peak in a Rare McLaren P1 LM!

All sounds, all fun.

The McLaren P1 GTR was a track-only version of the P1 hypercar that cut out all the road-legal crap and focused on going around the track as fast as possible. Lanzante Motorsport purchased six of these P1 GTR models so that they could transform them into road-legal, track-focused cars in an effort to create the ultimate P1 variant.

There are only five of these special McLaren P1 LM models built by Lanzante Motorsport and one prototype rolling around the globe these days, and they’re absolutely amazing machines to behold. There’s new aerodynamic upgrades, lightweight upgrades such as titanium hardware and exhaust, better cooling, and much more that lends to a 132-lb. drop in weight.

The twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that powers the P1 and P1 GTR has been enlarged to 4.0-liters of displacement and has an 8,500 RPM redline in the P1 LM. Combined with the electric motor, a total of 986 horsepower and 774 lb-ft. of torque is generated, serving up an electronically-limited 214 mph top speed.

Lanzante Motorsport had already tackled the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife with a 6:43.22 lap time using their prototype P1 LM called the ‘XP1 LM’.

During the High Desert Drive 2018 as part of the F1 Owners Club Tour, Lanzante Motorsport took one of their P1 LM models up the 12.42-mile Pikes Peak Hillclimb course. While the driver wasn’t going all-out to set a new record (especially at the end with the steep drop-offs), it’s a beautiful look and experience of what this exotic is capable of without any kind of commentary – just pure car sounds.

Source: Lanzante YouTube

What other track would you like to see the rare Lanzante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM take on next?