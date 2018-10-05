Celebrate 70 Years with the Porsche 911 Speedster!

Now heading to production!

On June 8th, 2018, Porsche unveiled its 911 Speedster concept to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Porsche 356 “Number 1” that received its operating license on the same date in 1948. For the Paris Motor Show, Porsche decided to go all-in and produce a limited run of 1,948 911 Speedster models to celebrate their 70th anniversary.

The new Porsche 911 Speedster will be on display in Paris wearing a vibrant Guards Red paint, recalling the G-Model generation 1988 911 Speedster model. The vehicle and its “Heritage” version that was presented on June 8th, was developed at Porsche Motorsport alongside Style Porsche and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The 911 Speedster will be offered with Heritage Design Packages by Porsche Exclusive that allows clients to customize their 911 even further with classic design and styling aesthetics.

The ‘concept’ Porsche 911 Speedster is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet with a 911 GT3 chassis and carbon fiber composite front and rear bumpers. A naturally-aspirated flat-six engine will produce over 500 horsepower and have a redline up to 9,000 RPM. The in-house GT development department also created a six-speed manual transmission and exhaust system with titanium tailpipes for even more enjoyment.

Visually, the Porsche 911 Speedster is more streamlined and dynamic than your average Cabriolet model. The window frames are shortened and have lower cowl top panels while the side windows are smaller, At the rear sits a carbon fiber engine cover with double-bubble cover creating a smooth profile. Black-Chrome and Platinum “Talbot” shaped side mirrors and the fuel cap add an eye-catching contrast with their attention to detail. Instead of a traditional convertible soft top, a special Tonneau cover with Tenax buttons comes standard to keep weight to a minimum. Hitting the road are new 21-inch center-locking wheels with a cross-spoke design inspired by Porsche racers such as the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R.

The interior of the Porsche 911 Speedster wears a mix of perforated Black leather with matching Red highlights. Greeting driver and passenger are ‘Speedster’ logotypes in Red on each door sill.

Only 1,948 examples of the Porsche 911 Speedster will be built, with production starting in the first half of 2019. Pricing and official specifications have not been released.

Porsche 911 Speedster Gallery

Source: Porsche

