Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec Wheels

Posted on

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series Wheels by ST Exotics

Italian V-12 beauty.

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta was the last car to be sold by Ferrari that was designed by the legendary Pininfarina. The Italian design house has created some utterly gorgeous automotive masterpieces since 1930. While the Ferrari 812 Superfast is the latest and greatest, and replaced the F12Berlinetta, there’s still something special about the last Ferrari to wear the Pininfarina badge. This one has been taken to the extreme by ST Exotics with a full DMC Exotic aero kit and custom set of ADV.1 Wheels.

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series Wheels by ST Exotics

This stunning Ferrari F12Berlinetta hails all the way from Rosemead, California and has been transformed with a few carbon fiber aerodynamics along with specially-tailored ADV10R Track Spec CS Series wheels.

The front-mounted V-12 beauty comes packed with 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft. of torque from its naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter, high-revving motor. It’s a piece of Italian grand touring history and it’s even more exotic thanks to a full DMC Exotic Car Tuning carbon fiber aero kit. The kit includes everything from a new front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and fixed spoiler wing that showcases the car’s athletic performance.

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series Wheels by ST Exotics

That same performance was also emphasized by the new set of custom ADV10R Track Spec CS Series wheels. These three-piece forged wheels boast a deep concave profile with 10 directional spokes to put the Italian’s power and speed on display.

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series Wheels by ST Exotics

For this fitment, ST Exotics installed the new ADV10R Track Spec CS Series wheels in a wide 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup for a bigger footprint where it counts. Each wheel sports a Matte Black color and Brushed with Gloss Liquid Smoke finish that complements the smooth satin finish of the F12Berlinetta. The finishing touch is a 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware option that grabs attention with its vibrant Red color.

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series Wheels by ST Exotics

While the Ferrari F12Berlinetta has since been replaced by the 812 Superfast, you can rest assured that the Pininfarina-designed V-12 will always hold a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts. Especially one that’s been outfitted with a fresh set of ADV10R Track Spec CS Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari F12Berlinetta
Wheels: ADV10R Track Spec CS Series
Wheel Finish: Matte Black and Brushed with Gloss Liquid Smoke
Optional: 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1 (@adv1)
Fitment Credit: ST Exotics (@stexotics)
Photography Credit: CRVN Media (@_crvn_)

Do you like the look of this Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec CS Series wheels?

