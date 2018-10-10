Watch this Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tear Up a Quarry

Rally/Quarrykhana/Mayhem/Just Fun.

I’ll be honest, if I owed a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, I’d drive the absolute shit out of it everywhere. Every chance I got, I’d be pushing it and getting my money’s worth (in a safe environment, of course). If I’m spending $187,500 base for a car, I’m going to drive it until it falls apart.

That’s exactly what the legendary YouTuber with an insane car collection, TaxTheRich100, did years ago. Their videos of their rare exotics speeding around a farm through courses in unconventional ways scared enthusiasts and excited the hell out of many. But after some trouble with the law with one video, things just kind of ended leaving many of us very sad.

Thankfully, Jalopnik fans, Jack Lumber and Adam Forbes, are looking to fill that void with their own video. Armed with Lumber’s 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, they went to a quarry and hooned the absolute hell out of the place, kicking up gravel, dirt, dust, and sliding sideways.

Why? Because keeping this German super car locked in a garage to appreciate in value years down the road isn’t what the car was meant to do. It was designed to be driven, and that’s exactly what this duo is giving us – just in a different way than on the track!

Source: Jack Lumber YouTube

If you owned a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, would you drive it through a quarry like this?