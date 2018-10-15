The Chelsea Truck Co Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle is Ready to Go

Tough and luxurious.

The newest vehicle to be given the Afzal Kahn touch is the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Edition. There’s two birds of prey in its name, so you can expect this 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-door to be quite the machine as it flies through any kind of terrain in its Volcanic Bronze Satin suit.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Edition is more commanding than your average Jeep thanks to its Iron Man hood with front bumper replacement, four-slot grille with industrial mesh, and new bumper assembly. Staring ahead are new LED Diamond Bright headlights, horizontal LED daytime running lights, and Tron Ring lighting. That powerful new look is complemented by a new set of extended fenders with exposed bolt apertures and integrated vents. Finishing things off is a new fuel filler cap, side mirrors, and Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover.

Beneath those muscular fenders sits a new set of Jeep 1941 wheels that give the American SUV a classic look. The new Jeep 1941 wheels measure 17 x 7.5 at the front and rear, and are shod in fresh 285/70/17 Cooper Discovered all-terrain tires. New mud flaps and a quad 100 mm cross-hair exhaust tailpipe setup adds even more testosterone for those off-road excursions.

Drivers and passengers can switch gears from the brawny exterior of the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Edition to the soft and supple interior. New stainless steel door entry sills greet occupants as they are treated to new quilted and perforated leather GTB Sport seats with Silver contrast stitching. The same upholstery design is worn by the center glove box, arm rests, and roof liner for a custom-tailored luxury atmosphere. Drivers also benefit from a new set of vented and machined aluminum foot pedals.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Edition is available as a complete vehicle for £59,995. Customers also have the option of tailoring their own Jeep Wrangler to their own specifications through the Chelsea Truck Company if they so choose.

Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Iron Man Vented Bonnet

-Tron Ring Lighting

-4 Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille (Black Hawk)

-Hard Top in Body Color

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Quad Crosshair Exhaust System with 100mm Tailpipes

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

-Horizontal LED Running Lights

-Complete Front Bumper Replacement

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

Interior:

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Armrests Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Satellite Navigation System

-Chelsea Truck Co. Numbered Plaque

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Front & Rear Seats Quilted & Perforated in Black Leather with Silver Contrasting Stitching

-Privacy Tinted Glass

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you want to take the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Edition off-roading on the trails?