The Hennessey HPE1200 Jeep Trackhawk is now the World’s Quickest SUV!

Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk World Record

Blazing through the quarter-mile in 9.66 seconds at 145 mph.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk is one of the most absurd high-performance SUVs in the world. FCA thought that throwing the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 in the full-size SUV and adding in all sorts of other performance goodies would be a great idea – and they were absolutely right.

Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk World Record

Right from the factory, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk produces a whopping 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque that allows it to accelerate to 60 mph from rest in just 3.5 seconds. That’s backed up by some serious stopping power and handling abilities.

But John Hennessey, CEO of Hennessey Performance, thought that the SUV needed to be turned up to 11 and accomplished that with the HPE1200 upgrade program.

“Our team really enjoys pushing the limits and discovering what’s possible with the vehicles we build,” said Hennessey. “Some may say that it’s pointless to build an SUV quicker than nearly every supercar and hypercar on the market today. I say that is exactly the point. And because we can. Thankfully, we have many customers who also share our passion!”

Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk World Record

The new Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk takes the factory 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine and adds new pistons, rods, ported cylinder heads, new camshafts, long-tube stainless steel headers, a 4.5-liter supercharger, and all the corresponding software.

For the world record attempt at the drag strip, the Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk was running on 109 octane fuel and 22 psi of boost pressure. That equates to 1,003 horsepower and 892 lb-ft. of torque at the wheels. After crunching some numbers with a 20-percent drivetrain loss, the engine is putting out an estimated 1,200 horsepower and 1,100 lb-ft. of torque.

Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk World Record

Prior to the run, the Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk was outfitted with new 275/40-20 Nitto 555R drag radial tires. It was also given a special software upgrade that allowed the Trackhawk to convert to rear-wheel drive for doing a burnout and warming up the tires prior to the run. After flipping a switch, the SUV returned to all-wheel drive for the run.

After making an official trip down the long strip of asphalt at Lonestar Motorsports Park in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk was able to accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and blaze through the quarter-mile in just 9.66 seconds at 145 mph, making it the quickest-accelerating SUV in the world.

Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk World Record

“I’ve always enjoyed owning and driving fast vehicles that don’t appear to be fast,” said Hennessey. “The HPE1200 Trackhawk is as quick as a Bugatti Chiron or Dodge Demon and has room for 4 passengers and luggage. What more could you ask for?”

The new the Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk will be limited to just 24 units at a base price of $179,000. That includes a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk along with the HPE1200 upgrade program.

Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Would you choose to drive the 1,200-HP Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk over a super car?

