DP Motorsport creates “The Speedy Irishman” Porsche 911

The Speedy Irishman 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport

A 964 with quite a bit extra.

Companies like Singer Vehicle Design seem to get all the attention and notoriety for their work with restoring and creating unique Porsche models for wealthy customers, but the team at DP Motorsport in Overath, Germany have been doing it for decades. The family-owned business have created some incredibly special and sought-after models over the years, and their latest is “The Speedy Irishman” based on a 964 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.

The Speedy Irishman 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport

Covered in Irish Green (color code 213), the restored and upgraded Porsche 911 flaunts a new lightweight carbon fiber/Kevlar widebody kit that extends each side by 25 mm compared to the standard Carrera model. Code-named the “964 Classic Carrera Widebody”, the DP Motorsport creation instantly gives the air-cooled sports car a more aggressive and commanding look.

Filling in those powerful new fenders are lightweight forged Fuchs wheels that measure 17 x 8.0 up front and 17 x 9.0 at the rear with corresponding 225/45-17 and 255/40-17 Michelin Pilot Sport tires, respectively. Handling is improved even further with the DP Motosport “Speedy Irishman” through the use of new KW Clubsport struts with Unibal strut bearings, polyurethane front axle guide sockets, and Uniball bearings at the rear.

The Speedy Irishman 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport

Even the motor is new with a 3.8-liter flat-six motor sitting at the rear producing 325 horsepower. A new G50 five-speed gearbox with RS differential lock helps lay down the power reliably.

The Speedy Irishman 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport

DP Motorsport also dressed the cockpit of the Porsche 911 to the nines with a range of upgrades. New Recaro sports seats hold driver and passenger in place with a special Brown Porsche leather and shepherd’s check pattern. This is matched by a new Beige Bouclé carpet. Soft Alcantara covers the dashboard, center tunnel, and other areas of the cockpit. Drivers benefit from a new Momo Protopio steering wheel covered in Alcantara and multilayer bonded wood gearshift knob. A new Porsche Classic radio with navigation, USB, and Bluetooth brings the sports car into the 21st-century and keeps with the retro design.

The Speedy Irishman 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport

“The Speedy Irishman” 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport cost a healthy 198,000 euros to create including the price for the base vehicle. That may seem steep, but the end result is a one-of-a-kind classic sports car.

DP Motorsport Speedy Irishman Porsche 911 Gallery

Source: DP Motorsport

Would you like to drive “The Speedy Irishman” widebody 964 Porsche 911 by DP Motorsport at the track?

