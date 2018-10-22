Enjoy the Tire-Shredding Views with ‘Super Vision’

Starring Matt Field and his Corvette drift car.

We all love a good drift video, and this collaboration between Heat Wave Visual and Airblastr is everything you could ever ask for. The tire-shredding flick stars Formula Drift driver, Matt Field, and his brand-new 1,000+ horsepower C6-gen Chevrolet Corvette shredding through winding canyon roads.

Unlike traditional video showing lots of tires screeching, cars going sideways, and in-car driving, this drift video stars quite a bit of aerial shots. Heat Wave Visual teamed up with the drone specialists at Airblastr to capture stunning scenes from above. The on-ground camerawork is spectacular but the aerial videography is what really sets it apart. One scene, for example, has a drone flying in front of Field and his Corvette along the winding road only to duck beneath a low branch and shoot upwards towards the sky while capturing the entire drift sequence.

Of course, Field’s driving is nothing short of spectacular as he works to control the force-fed V-8 engine through the narrow stretch of pavement, eating away rubber in the process. Thankfully, a pit crew was on hand to reload with a fresh set of tires.

Source: HeatWaveVisual YouTube

