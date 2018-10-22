Car Videos

Enjoy the Tire-Shredding Views with ‘Super Vision’

Posted on

Super Vision starring Matt Field

Starring Matt Field and his Corvette drift car.

We all love a good drift video, and this collaboration between Heat Wave Visual and Airblastr is everything you could ever ask for. The tire-shredding flick stars Formula Drift driver, Matt Field, and his brand-new 1,000+ horsepower C6-gen Chevrolet Corvette shredding through winding canyon roads.

Super Vision starring Matt Field

Unlike traditional video showing lots of tires screeching, cars going sideways, and in-car driving, this drift video stars quite a bit of aerial shots. Heat Wave Visual teamed up with the drone specialists at Airblastr to capture stunning scenes from above. The on-ground camerawork is spectacular but the aerial videography is what really sets it apart. One scene, for example, has a drone flying in front of Field and his Corvette along the winding road only to duck beneath a low branch and shoot upwards towards the sky while capturing the entire drift sequence.

Super Vision starring Matt Field

Of course, Field’s driving is nothing short of spectacular as he works to control the force-fed V-8 engine through the narrow stretch of pavement, eating away rubber in the process. Thankfully, a pit crew was on hand to reload with a fresh set of tires.

Source: HeatWaveVisual YouTube

Think you could handle Matt Field’s 1,000+ HP Chevrolet Corvette drift car?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2
331
Ferrari

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are the Ultimate Italian Collector’s Cars
Porsche 935 Porsche 935
330
Porsche

Dive into the Magnificent Revival of the 991.2 Porsche 935
Widebody 964 Porsche 911 ADV10 Track Spec SL Series Wheels Widebody 964 Porsche 911 ADV10 Track Spec SL Series Wheels
244
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: 964 Porsche 911 with ADV10 Track Spec SL Series Wheels
Mahk salesman Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Mahk salesman Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet
231
Car Videos

Mahk is the Star at Mark Wahlberg’s Chevrolet Dealership
911 Speedster concept 911 Speedster concept
215
Porsche

Celebrate 70 Years with the Porsche 911 Speedster!
McLaren P1 LM PIkes Peak McLaren P1 LM PIkes Peak
191
Car Videos

Ride up Pikes Peak in a Rare McLaren P1 LM!
F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
188
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec Wheels
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Quarry Hoonage Porsche 911 GT3 RS Quarry Hoonage
144
Car Videos

Watch this Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tear Up a Quarry
Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk
116
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle is Ready to Go
Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk
105
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Hennessey HPE1200 Jeep Trackhawk is now the World’s Quickest SUV!
To Top