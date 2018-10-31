The McLaren Speedtail is a Masterpiece of High-Speed Engineering

The ultimate road car from Woking.

McLaren announced their ‘Track25’ business plan at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed that laid the groundwork for the next seven years for the automotive brand. This plan includes moving towards hybrid powertrains, commitment to lightweight materials, and announcement of 18 new models and derivatives. The new McLaren Speedtail is the high-speed bang that is kicking off the new Track25 plan, and it’s an enticing look at what we can expect over the next few years.

“McLaren has never built a vehicle like the Speedtail before. As our first ‘Hyper-GT’, the Speedtail is the ultimate McLaren road car; a fusion of art and science that combines an astonishing maximum speed with an iconic central-driving position and a truly pioneering approach to bespoke personalization,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. “A ground-breaking hybrid powertrain sits within a lightweight carbon fiber body reminiscent of sleek ‘streamliners’ that once set world speed records, while the luxurious three-seat cockpit offers a sublime combination of an incredible driving experience, unmatched individualism and innovative materials never seen before in a road-going vehicle.”

The McLaren Speedtail is brilliant example of innovation and engineering that results in the fastest McLaren model ever built. Capable of reaching 250 mph, the Speedtail is also the most aero-drag efficient McLaren road car. Only 106 examples will be sold, paying homage to the 106 McLaren F1 models that were sold. Pricing will be £1.75million plus taxes.

Engineers and designers were unrestricted when creating the new McLaren Speedtail. Virtually every single piece of the body and its components were optimized for maximum aerodynamic performance including the teardrop shape and low, long profile of the 16.9-foot body. The entire body is crafted from innovative lightweight carbon fiber, while the interior features a three-seat layout akin to that of the original F1 for a true driver-centric cockpit.

The McLaren Speedtail is the first Hyper-GT from the British automaker and unlike anything made by the brand before. Its aerodynamic performance allows it to exceed the 243 mph top speed achieved by the legendary F1 model. The entire vehicle is built around a bespoke McLaren Monocage carbon fiber structure with an all-carbon fiber body, aluminum active suspension, carbon ceramic brakes, and more.

Each and every panel vent, diffuser, spoiler, and aspect of the body was developed with aerodynamics in mind. Instead of side mirrors, the Speedtail employs a set of retractable digital rear-view cameras that reduce drag and display images on screens inside the cockpit. In ‘Velocity’ mode, the cameras retract even further for better aerodynamics. An incredible 1 mm of tolerance is seen between each surface for a seamless form and silhouette including a one-piece rear clamshell. The McLaren Speedtail is narrower than the P1 but 1.6-feet longer in the shape of a teardrop. Every intake, air outlet, and flap is made to seamlessly draw in cool air, cut down on turbulence, and dissipate heat from the roof-mounted snorkel intake for the hybrid powertrain to the various radiators.

At the rear, a pair of hydraulically-actuated active ailerons are integrated into the clamshell. These active aerodynamic elements are made from flexible carbon fiber that bends at high speed to provide optimum downforce and low drag. The McLaren Speedtail also uses the ailerons as an airbake when needed.

Beneath the smooth fenders sit a set of staggered 10-spoke forged wheels. At the front, the 20-inch wheels wear a special static aero covers that minimize drag. The fixed covers provide a flat, smooth surface during rotation that reduces the amount of turbulence created by the wheels drastically. At the rear, the 21-inch forged wheels are displayed in a Gloss Black with Diamond-cut finish while the calipers shine in Speedtail Silver to match the body of the show vehicle. These are wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tires that are capable of handling the high-speeds the car can achieve.

This optimized aerodynamic form, 3,153-lb. dry weight, and the 1,035 bhp hybrid powertrain of the McLaren Speedtail enable it to reach a maximum speed of 250 mph. It can also accelerate to 186 mph from rest in just 12.8 seconds – 3.7 seconds faster than the McLaren P1.

Each model features a special 18-carat white gold McLaren badge and Speedtail name with individually pressed, clipped, and polished letters.

The teardrop-shaped cockpit of the McLaren Speedtail is both innovative and also reminiscent of the original F1 model with its three-seat layout. The driver is centrally-positioned in front of two flanking passenger seats. A custom carbon fiber seat with lightweight directional leather makes entry and exit easier while providing generous support. Both passenger seats are also incorporated into the carbon fiber monocoque.

Facing the driver are high-definition touchscreens that replace many of the traditional buttons and knobs in a car. Above, the dihedral doors are seamlessly incorporated into a full glass roof and windscreen. The upper sections of both feature electrochromic technology that allows them to turn opaque at the touch of a button.

McLaren also worked with Swiss watchmaker, Richard Mille, to create a special Thin-Ply Technology Carbon Fiber (TPT). This material features ultra-thin layers of carbon fiber that are a mere 30 microns in depth at a 45-degree angle to create a shimmering surface finish that mimics that of flowing water. This TPT material is used for the overhead control panels, gearshift paddles, and steering wheel clasp, along with 19-carat white gold for the McLaren badge on the Speedtail design model.

Customers will be able to tailor their McLaren Speedtail to their individual tastes with an array of colors and materials both inside and out. Only 106 examples of the 250-mph McLaren Speedtail will be produced with deliveries staring in the beginning of 2020.

Source: McLaren

