Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 Wheels

Posted on

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 wheels

Exotic Performance.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante is the ultimate in on-track performance for the Huracan model range. It serves up a hardcore, motorsport-oriented and purposeful driving experience that is perfect for carving up corners and taking home the checkered flag. It’s flashy, even for Lamborghini standards, and this Performante model is even more eye-catching thanks to a new set of PUR Wheels.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 wheels

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is a high-powered beast that’s designed for the track. That means that there are quite a lot of forces that the powertrain, chassis, and body are subjected to while speeding on the asphalt. Even its own 631-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 engine some serious stress on the wheels.

That’s why the new PUR RS43 monoblock forged wheels are perfect for this exotic Italian. Each wheel is made from a single piece of forged 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with high-strength construction. This is coupled with a low overall weight that lends to better overall performance.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 wheels

For this fitment, the PUR Wheels team opted to stay with the standard Huracan fitment with a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. This allows the wheels to sit perfectly flush beneath the body without any issues.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 wheels

Each wheel features a unique three-dimensional concave spoke design that resembles that of a star with a slight directional focus on the leading spoke. This design perfectly matches the unmistakable and commanding look of the Huracan Performante. A brilliant new Matte Golden Copper color finish is used on each one of the PUR RS43 wheels that contrasts the dark Black body and complements the factory center-locking cap perfectly.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 wheels

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante is already quite the head-turner but these custom PUR RS43 wheels in a stunning Matte Golden Copper put it in a league of its own.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante
Wheels: PUR RS43
Wheel Finish: Matte Golden Copper
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Do you like the look of these exotic Matte Golden Copper PUR RS43 wheels on this Lamborghini Huracan Performante?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
313
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec Wheels
911 Speedster concept 911 Speedster concept
310
Porsche

Celebrate 70 Years with the Porsche 911 Speedster!
Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk
259
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle is Ready to Go
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Quarry Hoonage Porsche 911 GT3 RS Quarry Hoonage
232
Car Videos

Watch this Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tear Up a Quarry
DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911 DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911
222
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport creates “The Speedy Irishman” Porsche 911
Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk
221
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Hennessey HPE1200 Jeep Trackhawk is now the World’s Quickest SUV!
Vengeance Corvette Z06 Vengeance Corvette Z06
180
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Vengeance Corvette Z06 with ADV.1 Wheels
Super Vision starring Matt Field Super Vision starring Matt Field
160
Car Videos

Enjoy the Tire-Shredding Views with ‘Super Vision’
Friday FAIL Too Heavy for Bridge Friday FAIL Too Heavy for Bridge
109
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re too Heavy for the Bridge, Idiot!
McLaren Speedtail McLaren Speedtail
88
McLaren

The McLaren Speedtail is a Masterpiece of High-Speed Engineering
To Top