Car Videos

Turn Back the Clocks with the Imola Classic!

Posted on

Imola Classic 2018

All of your favorite vintage and historic racers on one Italian track.

There’s nothing like a race in Italy and there’s absolutely nothing like the Imola Classic. Peter Auto brought back its classic motorsports event for 2018 after Imola hosted the event in 2012, 2013, and 2016, and boy was it fantastic.

Imola Classic 2018

The Imola Classic is a must-see for any car enthusiast. A total of seven different grids were on show racing around the 3.050-mile, 17-turn circuit in Imola, Italy. It’s a storied place that’s been hosting all kinds of racing on two- and four-wheels for decades.

All of the historic favorites from Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Ford, Lola, Lancia, Maserati, Lamborghini, Chevron, Lotus, and many more were on hand speeding through the twisting turns and blasting down the straights. The turbine-powered Howmet TX was even on-hand showing the crowd its innovative way of propulsion.

Imola Classic 2018

The seven grids that raced from October 26th to 28th were:
• Classic Endurance Racing 1 – GT 1966-1974 & Protos 1966-1971
• Classic Endurance Racing 2 – GT 1975-1981 & Protos 1972-1981
• Euro F2 Classic – Formula 2, Formula B and Formula Atlantic 1967-1978
• Group C Racing – Protos 1982- 1993
• Heritage Touring Cup – Touring Cars 1966-1984
• Sixties’ Endurance – Sports Cars pre-63 & GTs pre-66
• The Greatest’s Trophy – Pre-1966 exceptional models

Just sit back and enjoy the 20-minutes of video and the old-school motorsport beauty.

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube in collaboration with davide458italia and Italiansupercarvideo

Which vintage racecar was your favorite to watch during the Imola Classic?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
325
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10R Track Spec Wheels
Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Black Hawk
279
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle is Ready to Go
DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911 DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911
255
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport creates “The Speedy Irishman” Porsche 911
Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk Hennessey Performance HPE1200 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk
254
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Hennessey HPE1200 Jeep Trackhawk is now the World’s Quickest SUV!
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Quarry Hoonage Porsche 911 GT3 RS Quarry Hoonage
252
Car Videos

Watch this Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tear Up a Quarry
Vengeance Corvette Z06 Vengeance Corvette Z06
215
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Vengeance Corvette Z06 with ADV.1 Wheels
Super Vision starring Matt Field Super Vision starring Matt Field
189
Car Videos

Enjoy the Tire-Shredding Views with ‘Super Vision’
Friday FAIL Too Heavy for Bridge Friday FAIL Too Heavy for Bridge
147
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re too Heavy for the Bridge, Idiot!
McLaren Speedtail McLaren Speedtail
125
McLaren

The McLaren Speedtail is a Masterpiece of High-Speed Engineering
Mahk Chevy Real People Not Actors truck dependability Mahk Chevy Real People Not Actors truck dependability
106
Car Videos

Mahk is Stuck in the Desert with the Last Truck Standing
To Top