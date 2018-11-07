ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG GT S on ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Wheels

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV5.0 M. V2 CS Series Wheels

German widebody power and style.

The Mercedes-AMG GT has exploded into an incredibly popular sports car since its inception and has branched out into a large family of high-performance variants including four-door coupes. The sports car is ripe for tuning and the team at Fostla in Germany created a widebody monster Mercedes-AMG GT S that’s packing some serious heat and riding on custom ADV.1 wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S is already an impressive machine on its own, sporting a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine spitting out 515 bhp and 490 lb-ft. of torque. The team at Fostla collaborated with PP-Performance to increase output to 690 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque.

Reflecting that power visually comes thanks to a full Prior Design carbon fiber widebody aero kit. The new kit includes a set of flared front and rear fenders, new front bumper with spoiler lip, side skirts, chiseled hood, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler wing. This gives the already-imposing sports car a commanding presence on the road. Fostla, the vehicle wrapping specialists, created a striking British Racing Green vinyl wrap with Black accents and vibrant Yellow highlights for the aerodynamic body work.

The finishing touch for the Mercedes-AMG GT S from Fostla was a new set of custom-tailored ADV.1 wheels. Here, zee Germans opted to go with a set of two-piece ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series forged wheels that feature a deep concave profile and weight-optimized features for better overall performance.

The new ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup for a wider footprint where it counts. Each wheel boasts a slick Matte Gunmetal finish and a hidden Titanium hardware option that complement the new color scheme well.

Unfortunately, this custom widebody Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels by Fostla won’t be rolling around in the United States. Still, we don’t mind admiring it from across the Atlantic.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG GT S
Wheels: ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series
Wheel Finish: Matte Gunmetal
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Wheel Options: Hidden Titanium Hardware
Exterior: Prior Design carbon fiber widebody aero kit, custom Fostla British Racing Green wrap
Engine Tuning: PP-Performance

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Build Credit: Fostla

Do you like the look of this custom widebody Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels by Fostla?

