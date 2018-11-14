Ride with the Project Kahn SVR Pace Car First Edition!

Power, Prestige, and a show-stopping Style.

The new 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is quite the impressive machine in its own right. The high-performance SUV packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine cranking out a monstrous 575-horsepower while it’s exterior and interior sports exclusive goodies that set it apart from the pack. The team at Project Kahn is celebrating the new facelift of the SUV for the 2019-MY with the new Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged SVR Pace Car First Edition.

Limited to just 49 units, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition was designed by Afzal Kahn to create a stunning example of elegant British high-performance motoring.

Visually, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition exemplifies ‘The Road is My Catwalk’ principle that Afzal Kahn follows. The modern front fascia is more aggressive thanks to a new bumper spoiler and aggressive splitter combo that play perfectly with the newly extended front and rear fenders with integrated air dams. A new vented grille with air dams and bumper center section allude to the massive power that’s hiding beneath the hood. At the rear, a new tailgate panel, bumper valence with integrated exhausts, and three-piece aero wing proudly sit, ready to fly.

The final touch is a fresh set of 23-inch Pace Car Wheels made from lightweight forged aluminum alloy sitting beneath the powerful fenders. Their chiseled five twin-spoke directional design adds to the athletic nature of the SUV and matches the modern styling theme of the SVR.

Inside, the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition was given a more detailed, tailored touch. The SVR sport seats were outfitted with a soft quilted and perforated leather that is complemented by the center arm rest/console and steering wheel.

Only 49 Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition models will be produced at the price of £139,999. As always, customers can choose to have their vehicle tailored by Project Kahn craftsman to their specification.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Front Vented Grille with Air Dams

-Front and Rear Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams

-Front Bumper Centre Section

-Front Bumper Spoiler

-Three-Piece Rear Aero Wing

-Upgraded Rear Tailgate Panel

-Rear Bumper Valance with Integrated Exhausts

-Paint Detailing

-23-inch Pace Car Wheels

Interior:

-Quilted and Perforated leather upholstery

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

