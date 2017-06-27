The Ferrari F40s have Invaded Goodwood!

The legendary twin-turbo horse has some breakfast.

Out of all of the cars that Ferrari has made in their history, there are a handful that are known around the world as legends. The Ferrari F40 is one of those. The lightweight, high-tech, and raw super car was a force to be reckoned with when it first came out, and still is decades later.

At the Goodwood Breakfast Club event, quite a few of these rare Italians came together and put on quite the show with their twin-turbocharged V-8s and awe-inspiring design. These 200-mph Gods of power easily stole the spotlight away from other modern exotics and drew quite the crowd before, during, and after the show.

They may be 30 years old, but they’ll never cease to disappoint!

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

