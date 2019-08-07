Viral Videos

Watch Mahk Roast the newest Fans of the Chevrolet Blazer!

Posted on

Mahk new Chevrolet Blazer

… And make a new friend!

If you’ve watched any kind of television, YouTube, or any other streaming service with ads, then you’ve probably seen Chevrolet’s ‘Real People. Not Actors.’ Commercial for their new Blazer. Well, “Mahk” is here to save the day by making the ad more bearable for everyone to watch.

Mahk new Chevrolet Blazer

Mahk’s celebrity status as a Boston comedian has made it virtually impossible for him to sneak in as a real person who’s clearly not an actor in the Chevrolet commercials. This time around, he’s armed himself with a megaphone and become the voice of the new Blazer.

Mahk is able to hide behind the new crossover SUV and roast both the Blazer and its “Real People” fan club that are clearly not paid actors. The comments these regular, every day people who don’t get paid to be actors are absolutely hilarious in and of themselves, but Mahk is here to make sure they know just how bad they really are.

Mahk new Chevrolet Blazer

After they all leave including the weird sweater guy, Mahk and the Blazer have a brief exchange before realizing they share a common hatred of Ponch.

And just like that, they become best friends, doing everything together from surfing to getting blackout drunk at the bar.

But all nice things must come to an end. Mahk puts the Blazer out to the scrapyard and crushes it because in the end, this ‘ain’t no K5, it’s a new Chevrolet Blazer.

Source: Zebra Corner

How much do you hate the Chevrolet ‘Real People. Not Actors’ New Blazer commercial?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels Porsche 911 Turbo S
787
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6 Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6
677
Hennessey Performance

Get Ready for the Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition
661
A Kahn Design

Feel the power of the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition!
TECHART 718 TECHART 718
592
TechArt

TEACHART adds some Fun to the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman!
effspot 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed effspot 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed
562
Viral Videos

Enjoy the Drifts, Burnouts, and Power from the Goodwood Festival of Speed!
Dodge Viper vs Dodge Viper Drag Race Crash Dodge Viper vs Dodge Viper Drag Race Crash
475
Viral Videos

Apparently, Some Dodge Viper Owners Can’t Drive Straight!
Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels
416
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Liberty Walk Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels
Novitec Model 3 Novitec Model 3
227
Novitec Automobile

Novitec works their Magic on the Tesla Model 3
To Top