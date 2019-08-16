Get Ready to Fly with the Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista!

The 214-mph track-focused monster.

Maranello rolled out one of their most hardcore, track-focused performance models in the Ferrari 488 Pista. It’s packing the most powerful production V-8 in the automaker’s history and the team at Novitec have injected it with even more performance. The new Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista has basically been turned up to 11 and even looks the part thanks to a functional aero package and forged wheels.

The Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista looks the part of a track-spec hardcore performance super car thanks to a new carbon fiber aerodynamic package that was developed in a wind tunnel. This kit includes a new front spoiler blade that cuts down on lift along with new moulding for the front hood rounds. Each side is decorated with new rocker panels, carbon fiber side mirror covers, and window triangles just before the C-pillar. At the rear, a new carbon fiber spoiler lip subtly generates downforce at high speeds. The final touch is a new Black finish for the side markers, reflectors, and LED third brake light.

Backing up the new looks is a choice of three different engine tuning programs for the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine. Novitec offers two different N-Tronic control modules that adjust the mapping for fuel injection, ignition, and boost pressure. A range of exhaust systems are also available with or without electronically-controlled valve flaps and made in either stainless-steel or lightweight INCONEL. These thermally-insulated exhausts can also be paired with 100-cell sport catalytic converters for optimum exhaust gas flow.

In the most powerful version, the Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista can generate a total of 820 horsepower at 7,950 RPM and 662 lb-ft. of torque at just 3,100 RPM. This enables the exotic to reach 62 mph from rest in just 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 214 mph.

Putting that power to the pavement isn’t easy, which is why Novitec enlisted the help of Vossen to create new forged wheels. Here, the weapon of choice is the Novitec NF10 forged wheel with a five-double-spoke racing design and center-locking mechanism. For this fitment, the Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista was outfitted with the NF10 wheels in a staggered 21 x 9.0J front and 22 x 12.0J rear with 255/30 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22 high-performance tires.

As an added bonus, the Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista can be outfitted with a new hydraulic suspension system that cuts the ride height by 35 mm. The hydraulic front-end lift system can also raise the front axle by 40 mm to overcome obstacles at the touch of a button. The factory damper adjustment is also fully retained.

Novitec also allows owners to create their own custom-tailored 488 Pista thanks to a full interior refinement including leather and Alcantara in a wide range of colors and stitching patterns.

The new Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista is currently available as a complete upgrade program or as individual accessories.

Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 802 / 590 kW at 7,950 RPM

Maximum Torque: 662 lb-ft. / 898 Nm at 3,100 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 2.7 seconds

Top Speed: 214 MPH / 345 KM/H

Wheels and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NF10 forged alloy made by Vossen

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0J

Wheel Options: Center-lock

Suspension: Hydraulic; 35 mm lower

Optional: Hydraulic front-end lift system

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler blade

-Carbon fiber hood round moulding

-Carbon fiber side mirror covers

-Carbon fiber side window triangles

-Carbon fiber rocker panels

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler lip

-Black LED brake light, side markers, and reflectors

Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista Gallery

Source: Novitec

How bad do you want to drive the 802-HP Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista?