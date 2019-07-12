Novitec Automobile

The new Novitec McLaren 600LT is a 688-HP Monster!

Next-level track star.

The McLaren 600LT is the pinnacle of the brand’s sports series lineup and the third model to get the Longtail treatment with hardcore aero and more power. The super car was made to take on the racetrack and now the team at Novitec has turned that dial even further with their new McLaren 600LT upgrade program.

Kicking things off is a choice of three different tuning programs for the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 engine. The mid-mounted motor gains a new Novitec N-Tronic auxiliary plug-and-play module that can be activated or deactivated via the Active Dynamic Panel in the cabin.

In the most powerful of the three available upgrades, Performance Stage 2, the N-Tronic module is combined with a high-performance exhaust system. This system includes a stainless-steel exhaust with lighter and more efficient metal catalytic converters. The entire system is also thermally insulated for better overall performance.

After the Performance Stage 2 is installed, the Novitec McLaren 600LT generates a potent 688 horsepower at 7,450 RPM and 525 lb-ft. of torque at 6,250 RPM. That enables the sports series superstar to reach 62 mph from rest in just 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 207 mph.

McLaren was able to optimize most of the aerodynamics for the 600LT right from the factory with the longtail specification, however Novitec was able to add in a few extra goodies for looks and functionality. Up front, a new trunk lid instantly adds a more powerful and commanding aesthetic. At the rear, a new two-piece carbon airbox is positioned above the engine and helps feed cool air into the engine.

Below the bodywork of the Novitec McLaren 600LT is a new set of Novitec MC3 wheels developed in partnership with Vossen. These lightweight, high-strength forged wheels feature a seven-spoke high-tech design that matches the exotic styling of the 600LT perfectly and are available in 77 different colors with polished or brushed finishes. Here, the Novitec MC3 wheels are installed in a staggered 20 x 8.5J up front and 21 x 11.5J at the rear with 235/30 ZR20 and 305/30 ZR21 rear Pirelli P Zero tires, respectively. The final touch for this fitment is a new set of sport springs that reduces the ride height by approximately 30 mm.

The final touch of the Novitec McLaren 600LT upgrade program is a custom interior. Customers can have their cabins tailored with a wide range of leather and alcantara upholstery with custom stitching to suit their tastes.

The new Novitec McLaren 600LT is currently available as a complete upgrade program or individual accessories.

Novitec McLaren 600LT Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 3.8 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 688 / 506 kW at 7,450 RPM
Maximum Torque: 525 lb-ft. / 712 Nm at 6,250 RPM

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.8 seconds
Top Speed: 207 MPH / 330 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Novitec MC3 forged
Front Wheels: 20 x 8.5J
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5J
Tires: Pirelli P Zero
Front Tires: 235/30 ZR20
Rear Tires: 305/30 ZR21
Suspension: Novitec sport springs, 30 mm lower

Exterior:
-Front carbon fiber trunk lid
-Engine carbon fiber air box

