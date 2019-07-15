A Kahn Design

Feel the power of the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition!

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR First Edition Pace Car

High-tech, modern muscle.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is one of the most powerful and stylish SUVs currently on the market. It has all the tech, luxury, style, and performance you could ever want in an SUV, but Afzal Kahn and his team at Project Kahn have given it even more.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR First Edition Pace Car

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition is a modern piece of automotive muscle and design crafted from the mind of Afzal Kahn himself. The exterior of the SUV reflects the supercharged V-8’s power hiding beneath while comforting occupants with a wealth of custom-tailored, hand-upholstered luxury inside.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR First Edition Pace Car

Compared to the factory model, the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition is bolder and more dramatic. A new set of widened front and rear fenders with integrated air dams add some visual brawn. The front fascia commands the road thanks to a new vented grille with air dams, lower bumper center section, and a new bumper spoiler.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR First Edition Pace Car

At the rear, there’s a new tailgate and number plate panel, a new rear valence with integrated exhaust outlets, and a three-piece aero wing. Completing the package is a new set of 23-inch Type 52 lightweight forged directional wheels with corresponding performance tires for all the grip you could need.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR First Edition Pace Car

Step inside the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition and you’ll be greeted by a hand-upholstered interior. Here, the SVR sport seats have been given a special two-tone quilted and perforated leather that’s matched by the glovebox in a Hexagon quilted pattern. The arm rests, door panels, and even the steering wheel center hub have also been adorned in matching leather. Below, there’s a new set of vented foot pedals in machined aluminum while Kahn branding is neatly displayed throughout the cabin.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR First Edition Pace Car

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition shown here is currently available for £129,999. Customers can also opt to customize their own Range Rover Sport SVR to their specification as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-23″ High-Performance Tires
-Front and Rear Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
-Front Vented Grille with Air Dams
-Front Bumper Spoiler
-Front Lower Bumper Centre Section
-Upgraded Rear Tailgate and Number Plate Panel
-Upper Rear Large 3 Piece Roof Wing Including Rear Pillar Sections
-Rear Bumper Valance with Integrated Exhausts
-Paint Detailing
-Black Pack
-KAHN Branding
-23″ Type 52 Lightweight Forged Directional Wheels

Interior:
-Front and Rear Seats Re-Upholstered in Hexagon Quilted and Perforated Leather
-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Hexagon Quilted and Perforated Leather
-Armrests Re-Upholstered in Hexagon Quilted and Perforated Leather
-Steering Wheel Centre Hub Re-Upholstered in Leather
-4 Door Panels Re-Upholstered in Leather in Hexagon Quilted and Perforated Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-KAHN Branding

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition?

