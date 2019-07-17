Viral Videos

effspot 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

This is what it’s all about.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is just an utterly incredible event. There’s literally something for everyone – even if you like cars or not. This year’s event may have been hit by a little rain and a wet track, but it was still incredibly exciting and fun, even if you streamed it live from thousands of miles away.

effspot 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Thankfully, there was a huge number of photographers, videographers, and YouTubers attending the event and that benefitted all of us that couldn’t go and enjoy the sights and sounds.

effspot 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

YouTuber, effspot, was front and center at a number of different events, and was able to capture some seriously exciting burnouts, drifts, exhaust notes, and more. There’s everything from new and vintage F1 cars to Terry Grant with an F-Type and jetpack, the latest super cars and hybrid hypercars, and everything in between.

So, if you missed something and wanted to see it up close, then here’s your chance!

Source: effspot YouTube

Which one of these cars was your favorite at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

