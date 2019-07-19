Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels

Posted on

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels by GK Customs

Exclusive power.

There’s a huge range of models in the Porsche 911 lineup. There are so many variants and different customizations that the brand only builds two cars of the same specification each year. This Porsche 911 Turbo S may have already been pretty exclusive right from the factory, but the team at GK Customs in Los Angeles, California, have taken it to a new level of custom-tailored power and style.

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels by GK Customs

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is essentially the fastest and most powerful 911 model without getting into limited-editions or the hardcore motorsport-spec models. In stock form, this 911 Turbo S makes 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to reach 62 mph from rest in just 3.1 seconds.

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels by GK Customs

This all-wheel drive süper car benefits from some extra carbon fiber goodies thanks to GK Customs. This bad boy was outfitted with a new GT2 RS-style front and rear fascia that includes bumpers, spoilers, and diffuser. A new spoiler wing dominates the rear and generates more than enough downforce to keep this German monster sticking to the asphalt while a new exhaust system proudly sits below.

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels by GK Customs

But what really transforms this Porsche 911 Turbo S is the new set of Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels. These three-piece forged wheels feature numerous weight-optimized features such as floated spoke ends, step-lip rim halves, and backpad pocketing for optimum performance.

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels by GK Customs

For this fitment, the Porsche 911 Turbo S sees the Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels installed in a staggered 21 x 9.5 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. This also includes a concave profile that gradually gets deeper from the front to the rear pair. Each wheel sports a smooth Satin/Gloss Firecracker Black finish with fully-exposed lightweight titanium hardware because real beauty is found in the details.

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels by GK Customs

The Porsche 911 Turbo S may not look like one of the fastest and most powerful models in the Porsche lineup, but after GK Customs worked their magic with a new body kit and Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels, it’s taking home the checkered flag before the race even starts.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: Satin/Gloss Firecracker Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Wheel Options: Fully-exposed Titanium hardware

Porsche 911 Turbo S With Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Build Credit: GK Customs
Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the new look of this Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels by GK Customs?

Comments

