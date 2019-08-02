Featured Fitment: Liberty Walk Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels

Widebody power and prestige.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is an impressive machine on its own. It’s a prototypical Italian exotic with its wedge-shaped profile, monster mid-mounted engine, and incredible performance. The team at MWDesign Technik transformed this Huracan with a new Liberty Walk widebody kit, Vorsteiner aero, KW suspension, titanium exhaust, and a new set of Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels.

This Lamborghini Huracan was taken to the next level by the Vancouver, British Columbia-based MWDesign Technik. What started out as a “tame” bull has been unleashed into an eye-catching beast full of testosterone.

Starting things off is a new Liberty Walk widebody kit with its extended fenders at the front and rear that complement the factory design scheme. New carbon fiber aerodynamics from both Liberty Walk and Vorsteiner dominate the front and rear fascias with the latter boasting a brilliant Vorsteiner wing spoiler and a complex diffuser setup. Poking through the center of that fascia and diffuser setup is a new custom-made titanium exhaust that lets the 5.2-liter V-10 roar.

For this fitment, MWDesign Technik went to Brixton Forged for a new set of alloys that could withstand the power and performance of the Huracan while also keeping things light. The weapon of choice was the Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels sporting a three-piece construction with a deep concave profile and step-lip design.

These new Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 13.0 rear setup with corresponding Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires and a Forged Bronze finish. The new forged wheels were tucked neatly beneath the extended Liberty Walk fenders thanks to a new KW V3 suspension kit from JRZ Suspension Engineering that lowers the body ever-so-slightly for a clean, athletic stance.

After some new vinyl graphics including a ‘CAUTION STAY BACK’ warning above the rear exhaust, this Lamborghini Huracan was ready to speed through the streets and make its presence felt.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Wheels: Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series

Wheel Type: Three-piece, Deep-concave, Step-lip

Wheel Finish: Forged Bronze

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0

Tires: Pirelli P Zero

Liberty Walk Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: MWDesign Technkik

Photography: @vancouver.jpeg

Do you like the look of this new Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels?