Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV05 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The Ferrari 488 GTB had a short production run before it was replaced by the F8 Tributo, but it made quite an impact as a turbocharged monster during its time. The super car has a clean, wedge-shaped Italian exotic profile that just oozes confidence. This mid-engined, force-fed super car was transformed by Titan Motorworks in Rochester, NY thanks to a new set of ADV.1 Wheels.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is nothing short of impressive. Behind the driver, there’s a 661-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine that’s capable of rocketing the Italian to 62 mph in just 3.0 seconds from rest. The 124-mph sprint comes in just 8.3 seconds, while the quarter-mile disappears in 10.45 seconds. Top speed is 205 mph, and it’s all effortless for the high-revving turbocharged V-8.

That kind of speed and performance is reflected through a few exterior upgrades such as the new front spoiler lip, rear wing, and carbon fiber side intake blades, but the real star of the show is the new set of ADV.1 wheels. Here, Titan Motorworks installed the ADV05 M.V2 CS Series wheels in a staggered fitment that fit the 488 GTB perfectly. Each one of these two-piece forged wheels has been weight optimized for better overall performance and features hidden Titanium hardware for a clean overall look.

The new twin-five-spoke ADV05 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a 21 x 9.5 size up front and a wider 22 x 12.0 rear for a bigger footprint where it counts. Each wheel sports a Matte Bronze finish that provides a subtle contrast to the factory Black paint and gives the Ferrari 488 GTB an awe-inspiring look.

The Ferrari 488 GTB may be old news thanks to the F8 Tributo, but this bad boy with ADV05 M.V2 CS Series wheels will definitely be the star of the road for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 488 GTB

Wheels: ADV.1 ADV05 M.V2 CS Series

Wheel Finish: Matte Bronze

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0

Wheel Options: Hidden Titanium Hardware

Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV.1 Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: Titan Motorworks

