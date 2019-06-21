Porsche

Meet the new Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4!

Porsche 718 Spyder

Racetrack-inspired fun.

Porsche may be known for their 911, but the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are two very capable, exciting, and fun sports cars that serve up a seriously good bang-for-your-buck value. They may not have the same performance and cache as a 911, but they’re nothing short of a thrill to drive. Now, they’re even better with the new Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The new Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 build on the previous-generation models’ success in terms of sales and driving performance with all new tech, engines, and more. For the first time ever, both models also share a technical base along with a new 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six as opposed to the turbo-four engines in the standard models.

Sitting properly behind the driver in the Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a new naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that is based on the same turbocharged units found in the 911 Carrera models. The new motor can rev all the way to 8,000 RPM and utilizes piezo injectors for the first time ever in a high-revving engine for a more efficient combustion process. To save even more fuel, there’s an adaptive cylinder control system that shuts off two cylinders under partial load.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The new 4.0-liter flat-six in the Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 produces 414 horsepower at 7,600 RPM and 309 lb-ft. of torque between 5,000 and 6,800 RPM. Armed with the six-speed manual transmission with dual-mass flywheel, the two models can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 188 mph for the 718 Cayman GT4 and 187 mph for the 718 Spyder. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is also capable of lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife more than ten seconds faster than its predecessor as well.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

Both models also share the same high-performance GT chassis that is designed for slicing through corners and delivering a connected driving feel. The front and rear axles utilize a lightweight spring-strut design along with ball joints. Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system lowers the center of gravity by 30 mm for better handling dynamics. Also coming standard is Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock. As an option, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 can be had with a Clubsport package that includes a rear steel roll bar, fire extinguisher, and six-point seatbelt for the driver.

Porsche 718 Spyder

Helping bring both the Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 to a halt are standard aluminum Monobloc fixed-caliper brakes. But for customers that want the best performance on the track can opt for the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) setup as an option. On the 718 Spyder, ultra-high-performance (UHP) tires are now standard for endless amounts of grip.

Porsche 718 Spyder

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is more capable on the track than ever before thanks to a new aerodynamic package that generates up to 50-percent more downforce than its predecessor without affecting drag. Up front is a new GT-style fascia with a large spoiler lip and air curtains that calm airflow around the front wheels. At the rear is a new single-chamber arch rear silencer that allows for a functional diffuser to be used. Above, a new fixed rear wing dominates the rear and generates approximately 26.5 lbs. more downforce at 124 mph than its predecessor.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

In the Porsche 718 Spyder, much of the design continues the inspiration from the legendary Porsche 500 Spyder and 718 RS 60 Spyder. The lightweight convertible top is capable of staying fixed at top speed or can be easily stowed in the trunk in just a few steps. The 718 Spyder also has a rear spoiler that automatically deploys at 75 mph and works with a functional diffuser to generate downforce, which is the first of its kind in the Boxster model line.

The new Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 are currently available for order.

Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: Flat-six
Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated
Maximum Horsepower: 414 at 7,600 RPM
Maximum Torque: 309 lb-ft. from 5,000 to 6,800 RPM

Performance:
Acceleration 0-60 MPH: 4.2 seconds
Top Speed: 187 MPH (Spyder) 188 MPH (Cayman GT4)

Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 Gallery

Source: Porsche

Would you rather drive the Porsche 718 Spyder or the 718 Cayman GT4?

