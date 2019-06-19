A Kahn Design

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car

Bold and exciting.

The Land Rover Range Rover brand has gone through a sort of transformation over the past few years and refreshed its designs with a clean and very modern look. The aim was to attract new and younger buyers, and the strategy has been successful in bringing in a new customer base.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car

Afzal Kahn, Founder and Head Designer of Project Kahn, recognized this and set his sights on that target audience for his newest creation: the Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car.

“This elegant Project Kahn vehicle represent extremely good value and is worthy of the mantra, ‘The Road Is My Catwalk,” said Kahn.

“No doubt the P300 Pace Car will be seen in the most fashionable areas around the world in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car takes the modern and fresh styling of the original Range Rover Velar and transforms it into a commanding and powerful custom-tailored presence on the road.

Visually, the Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car has a new Satin Black body with subtle Bronze detailing and full carbon fiber body work. Up front, there’s a new bumper spoiler that extends outwards and a three-piece vented grille that gives the SUV a muscular look. Each fender also benefits from a new wide wheel arch with integrated air dam that gives the Velar P300 Pace Car an intimidating road presence. At the rear, a new roof wing and trunk wing combo proudly sit to reflect the SUV’s sportiness.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car

Beneath the widened fenders sits a new set of Kahn 23-inch Pace Car wheels sporting a Dark Bronze tint to match the detailing on the body. A lowered sports suspension ensures a clean and athletic stance that’s ready to drive.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car

Inside, the craftsman at Project Kahn were able to completely refine the interior with a new Herringbone leather upholstery for the front and rear seats along with the center glove box, dashboard, door panels, arm rests, center console, and instrument binnacle. Elsewhere, there’s a new steering wheel center hub and vented aluminum foot pedals for drivers to enjoy while stainless steel sill plates greet all occupants.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car is currently available for £63,999, or customers can tailor their own vehicle to P300 Pace Car specifications if they so choose.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:
-Carbon Fiber Front and Rear Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
-Carbon Fiber 3 Piece Front Vented Grille
-Carbon Fiber Front Lower Bumper
-Carbon Fiber Rear Roof Wing
-Carbon Fiber Rear Boot Wing
-Carbon Fiber Front Bumper Spoiler
-23″ Pace Car Wheels In Dark Bronze Tint
-Paint Detailing

Interior:
-Front and Rear Seats Re-Upholstered in Herringbone Quilted and Perforated Leather
-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Herringbone Quilted and Perforated Leather
-Door Panels Re-Upholstered in Leather
-Steering Wheel Centre Hub in Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Dashboard Upholstered in Perforated Leather
-Steering wheel Upholstered in Perforated Leather

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the design of the new Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car?

