Friday FAIL: Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes into Fire Hydrant!

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant

Now you’re wet and stupid!

Look, we get it; when you drive a sports car or super car, there are times when you want to show it off or push its limits. Its human nature and it can be incredibly fun. However, there’s a time and a place, and it’s not on public streets.

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant

Today’s super cars and sports cars are jam packed with all sorts of electronic driving aids and safety systems to prevent crashes and help bad drivers from doing stupid things. However, you can’t always fix stupid with an ECU, and this Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet drivers knows all about that.

This video shows a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (with an excellent body/top color combo) speeding down a road as others sit on the opposite side stuck in traffic. The Porsche driver is clearly smashing the throttle when they lose control and jump the curb. Unfortunately for them, there was a fire hydrant right in front of the car.

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant

The Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet hits the hydrant, knocking it off clean and resulting in a geyser of water spitting into the sky.

We’re not sure as to why the Porsche driver was driving like the video shows, but there’s most likely no good reason.

Source: Crazy Cars YouTube

Original video via IG @bezwypadkowy

