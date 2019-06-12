The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ has it all!

Power, performance, style, and luxury.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ is a mouthful of a name for a car, but don’t let that detract you from how great of a vehicle it is in stock form. It has everything that you could want in a Mercedes-AMG model along with a sleek four-door coupe shape. The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ takes that even further by adding more power, more style, more luxury, and even more performance.

The new Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ has, you guessed it, a whopping 800 horsepower. To achieve this, Brabus engineers installed a new pair of high-performance turbochargers with larger compressor units and modified core assemblies with reinforced axial bearings. This results in a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 BAR (23 PSI). A new stainless steel sport exhaust system was also installed that cuts down on backpressure and ends in 90 mm titanium/carbon tailpipes. Customers can opt for a remote-controlled valve-flap system to adjust the volume at the touch of a button.

The final touch for the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ was the ECU. Here, engineers worked on a test bench and drove the car on the track, in traffic, and on the road to create the perfectly tailored remap via a PowerXtra auxiliary control unit.

The end result is a potent 800 horsepower (789 bhp) at 6,600 RPM and electronically-limited 737 lb-ft. of torque at 3,600 RPM. That enables the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ to accelerate to 62 mph in a mere 2.9 seconds while top speed is limited to 196 mph. This all comes backed by a three-year/60,000-mile limited warranty.

Putting that power down to the ground is no easy task, but Brabus had a new trick up their sleeves. They installed a new set of their Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” ten-spoke forged wheels for the first time on the show car that made its debut at the Top Marques Monaco 2019. For the fitment, the new two-tone forged wheels were installed in a staggered 10.5J x 21 front and 12.0J x 22 rear with 275/35 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22 high-performance tires from Continental, Pirelli, or YOKOHAMA. Adding to the handling and clean look of the new wheel fitment is a Brabus Airmatic Sport plug-and-play module that lowers the ride height by 25 mm (1.0 in.) in “Comfort” and “Sport” driving modes.

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ sets itself apart from the pack with more than just new forged wheels and 800 horsepower. Engineers and designers created in a high-gloss or matte finished naked carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit in a wind tunnel that could reduce lift, improve downforce, and increase cooling.

Up front, the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ features a new spoiler and attachments for the large air intakes that keeps the front axle planted at high speeds. At the rear is a new carbon diffuser insert that neatly integrates the new quad Brabus sport exhaust system. New carbon surrounds for the rear air outlets add an athletic look to the four-door high-performance coupe. Special Brabus 800 badging is worn throughout the exterior to further differentiate it from the pack.

Inside, drivers and passengers will be treated to a wealth of custom-tailored luxury from the Brabus Fine Leather wing. The team will tailor the interior to any customer’s tastes. For the Top Marques Monaco 2019 show, the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ was outfitted with perforated Black leather seats with White leather elements, White decorative topstitching, and Alcantara seat bolster inserts. Other Brabus features include aluminum door pins and pedals, RACE aluminum paddle shifters, and stainless steel backlit Brabus scuff plates that light up to match the ambient interior lighting.

The new Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ can be ordered as a complete car or customers can convert their own Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ in stages or as a complete package.

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0-liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 800 / 789 bhp / 588 kW at 6,600 RPM

Maximum Torque: 737 lb-ft. / 1,000 Nm at 3,600 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 196 mph / 315 km/h (electronically-limited)

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition

Front Wheels: 10.5J x 21

Rear Wheels: 12.0J x 22

Tires: Continental, Pirelli, or YOKOHAMA high-performance

Front Tires: 275/35 ZR21

Rear Tires: 335/25 ZR22

Suspension: Brabus AIARMATIC SPORT unit; up to 25 mm (1.0 inches) lower

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber front air intake inserts

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser insert

-Carbon fiber rear air outlet inserts

-Brabus exterior badging

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ Gallery

Source: Brabus

