Speed Away with the Brutal G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S!

G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Working some German magic.

The Mercedes-AMG brand offers quite a few different flavors of fun for E-Class owners. There’s the E43 that’s more of a medium level of spiciness, the E63 for those that like more heat, and the E63 S for those that like to really sweat. G-Power’s version of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, however, is more of the Carolina Reaper of the lineup and takes its drivers close to the 200-mph mark.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the Mercedes-AMG E63 S model is already tuned from the factory, but G-Power was able to squeeze even more fun out of it thanks to new hardware and electronics. Kicking things off are modifications to the turbochargers which include CNC-machined cases and aerodynamically-optimized turbine wheels for more boost pressure and overall performance. A new pair of stainless steel downpipes pair with a high-flow catalytic converter and new stainless steel exhaust for reduced backpressure.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S

After the hardware was installed, G-Power added in their new Performance Software V3 “35th Anniversary Edition” that keeps the factory engine diagnostic and protection systems in place while optimizing performance with the new hardware.

In total, the G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S produces 800 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 737.5 lb-ft. of torque at 4,000 RPM, allowing the all-wheel drive sedan to reach 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds from rest. Customers can also get the top speed limiter removed, which allows the E63 S to reach a speed in excess of 186 mph.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S

For those that need to show off that additional power visually, G-Power offers their lightweight Hurricane RR forged wheels with a Jet Black finish. These 21-inch alloys are paired with 265/30 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR21 rear tires, and work well with the factory design language.

The new G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S upgrades are currently available as an entire package or individual accessories.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 800 / 588 kW at 5,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 737.5 lb-ft. / 1,000 Nm at 4,000 RPM
-Turbocharger modification
-Stainless steel downpipes with cat, stainless steel exhaust
-G-Power V3 Performance Software

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 3.1 seconds
Top Speed: > 186 mph (with top speed limiter removal)

G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S Gallery

Source: G-Power

Is the 800-HP G-Power Mercedes-AMG E63 S the perfect high-performance luxury sedan?

