G-Power gave the BMW M2 Competition 680 HP!

Serious power for a compact coupe.

The BMW M3 and M4 may rule the roost as two of the most notable high-performance cars in the German automaker’s lineup, but the M2 Competition isn’t far off. The BMW tuning specialists at G-Power decided to push the BMW M2 Competition into the super car realm thanks to some new hardware and electronic tuning.

The BMW M2 Competition is close to the performance of the M3 and M4 thanks to the same twin-turbo S55 3.0-liter inline-six engine being used. While it isn’t as potent in the M2 Competition, it still packs quite a bit of potential that G-Power was more than happy to unleash.

In the G-Power M2 Competition, the factory 406 horsepower output gets a significant boost. Here, both the turbochargers benefit from CNC-milled compressor wheels with larger diameters and lower weight for more boost pressure and a quicker spool rate. New turbine blades with capped ends cut down on exhaust gas temperature while a CNC-milled exhaust and compressor housing with enlarged inlets and outlets maximize efficiency.

Backpressure is also reduced thanks to a new stainless steel exhaust system with quad 90-mm tailpipes and flow-optimized downpipes. This not only generates more power in the G-Power M2 Competition, but it also emits a meaner, more intimidating sound.

After all the hardware has been installed, the S55 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is equipped with the G-Power Performance Software V4. This software is individually-tailored to each vehicle and programmed to the requirements of the base vehicle while on G-Power’s four-wheel chassis dynamometer.

After all is said and done, the G-Power M2 Competition produces an overwhelming 680 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 634 lb-ft. of torque at 4,750 RPM. The sprint from 0-62 mph takes just 3.2 seconds while the top speed is all the way back at 205 mph if drivers so choose.

But G-Power doesn’t just stop with the engine. Customers can also opt for a new set of in-house G2M RS coilovers that reduce the ride height and optimize handling. Additionally, drivers can also opt for G-Power’s Hurricane RR forged wheels that reduce rotating mass for even better performance. Up front, the Hurricane RR wheels measure 20 x 9.0 with 245/30 R20 high-performance tires while the rear comes in with a staggered 20 x 10.5 setup with 285/23 R20 tires.

The new G-Power M2 Competition is currently available as a complete upgrade program. Customers can also opt for individual accessories and upgrades as well.

G-Power M2 Competition Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 680 / 500 kW at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 634 lb-ft. / 860 Nm at 4,750 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 3.2 seconds

Top Speed: Over 205 MPH (optional)

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Front Tires: 245/30 R20

Rear Tires: 285/25 R20

Suspension: G-Power G2M RS coilovers

G-Power M2 Competition Gallery

Source: G-Power

Could you handle 680 horsepower in the G-Power M2 Competition?