Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: When the Mustang Driver isn’t The Worst

Posted on

Friday FAIL BMW Crash Leaving Car Show

Well, that was unexpected.

Car show season is here, and that means that all of your favorite sports cars, super cars, muscle cars, classics, and exotics will be hitting the streets and showing off for your enjoyment. It also means that the idiots will be out trying to show off and subsequently crashing.

At Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast in Huntington Beach, California, all kinds of super cars, sports cars, exotics, and helicopters were on display for a day of enjoyment. After the show was over, some drivers decided that it would be a great idea to show off by doing burnouts, drifting, and speeding off in front of a crowd.

Friday FAIL BMW Crash Leaving Car Show

It was a recipe for a disaster that we’ve seen play out so many times before. When the Ford Mustang came into view going sideways, we all expected some kind of horrific crash. Thankfully, the drifting Mustang was able to power slide around the corner and down the street without running through a crowd.

The BMW 3-Series of some sort that followed, however, was not as good. The driver of the BMW tried to mimic the Mustang and failed miserably. They quickly lost control going around the turn, tried to overcorrect, sped right over the curbed divider, and ended up spinning out on the road.

Everyone (including us) expected the Mustang. What we got was an idiot in a BMW (and frankly, every other driver that tried to show off on a public road in front of a crowd here).

Maybe this will start a trend for 2019 that will see Mustang owners being more responsible and BMW drivers crashing more. Regardless, don’t do this unless you’re on a track. Please.

There was also another video of the incident posted before on Reddit by user snpk01:

Expected one of the Mustangs to crash, instead, it was a BMW. Cars and Copters OC. from r/IdiotsInCars

Source: Skyravens YouTube, Reddit

How unexpected was it to see the BMW crash instead of the Ford Mustang?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ford GT HRE Wheels Ford GT HRE Wheels
875
HRE

Featured Fitment: Ford GT with HRE P104SC Wheels
ABT Sportlsine Audi RS4+ and RS2 ABT Sportlsine Audi RS4+ and RS2
810
ABT Sportsline

Old meets New with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+!
Aston Martin Vantage Brixton Forged R10D Wheels Aston Martin Vantage Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
788
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin Vantage with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition
752
A Kahn Design

Ride in Style with the Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition!
Garage54 and Gun Gun Style Shooting Lada Garage54 and Gun Gun Style Shooting Lada
712
Viral Videos

Watch these Russians Blow up a Lada with some Guns!
Bugatti Veyron PUR RS36 Wheels Bugatti Veyron PUR RS36 Wheels
633
PUR Wheels

Featured Fitment: Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir with PUR RS36 Wheels
G-Power BMW M2 Competition G-Power BMW M2 Competition
543
G-Power

G-Power gave the BMW M2 Competition 680 HP!
Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels
495
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Wheels
Lamborghini Urus PUR RS39 Wheels Lamborghini Urus PUR RS39 Wheels
251
PUR Wheels

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Urus with PUR RS39 Wheels
To Top