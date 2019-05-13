The Chelsea Truck Co Defender 90 End Edition is a Beast!

Rolling in rugged style.

The Land Rover Defender is a powerful and iconic off-road vehicle in its own right. Afzal Kahn and his team at the Chelsea Truck Company have been able to transform these boxy British beasts into pieces of rolling automotive fashion for years. The latest to receive the treatment is the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 End Edition and it’s a head-turner on or off the road.

This Santorini Black Defender is more commanding and has an undeniable road presence thanks to a new set of extended front and rear wheel arches with integrated vents and bolt apertures along with a new front bumper with integrated lighting. A new bumper sump guard sits below for those off-road excursions while an X-Lander grille stares ahead. At the rear, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly sits on the newest Kahn creation.

Adding to the overall capability, toughness, and style of the new Chelsea Truck Company Defender 90 End Edition is a new set of Mondial wheels. These 20 x 9.0 wheels feature a concave face and fat-five-spoke design, and are wrapped in 275/55/20 Cooper Discovery A/T tires. Hard-wearing mud flaps showcase the SUV’s off-road DNA and neatly integrate the new twin cross-hair exhaust system at the rear.

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass, there’s a completely transformed interior that greets occupants with branded door entry sill plates. The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 End Edition features front GTB sport seats upholstered in quilted and perforated bespoke Red leather with Tweed inserts. The same upholstery is used on the center glove box, dashboard, grab handles, door panels, instrument binnacle, rear door panel, roof headliner, and sun visors.

Drivers of the Chelsea Truck Company Defender 90 End Edition benefit from a new Churchill time clock insert along with a new speedometer and tachometer fascia combo. A Kahn billet and leather steering wheel faces the driver while vented and machined aluminum foot pedals sit below. Making driving even easier is a new Kahn six-speed automatic gearbox conversion.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 End Edition is currently available with pricing available upon application.

Chelsea Truck Co Defender 90 End Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-X-Lander Front Grille Inc. Headlight Surrounds

-Front Bumper Replacement inc. Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel (2 x Tron Ring lights & 2 x Fog lights)

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Stainless Steel

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Shadow Chrome Headlights with Parking Bulb – Pair

-Tubular Side Steps

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair (Only Available with Twin Crosshair Exhaust System & Exhaust Shields)

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System inc. Exhaust Shields in Stainless Steel – 100mm Tailpipes

-Chelsea Truck Company Black Spare Wheel Cover – Soft Vinyl

-Mondial Retro Volcanic Black Alloy Wheel – 9×20

-Cooper Discovery A/T3 275 x 55 x 20 All Terrain Tires

Interior:

-Front GTB Sport Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Original Factory Rear Folding Seats Re-upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle Re-upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Double 3 Spoke Steering Wheel – Billet Brushed Satin Aluminum & Black Leather

-Hard Wearing Rubber Floor Mats

-Heated Front Seats

-Chelsea Truck Co. Churchill Time Clock Facial Insert

-Door Panels & Trims in Quilted Leather

-Rear Boot Mat in Heavy Duty Rubber

-Complete Rear Door Panel in Leather with Quilting

-Interior Chelsea Truck Company Name Plate

-Interior Investing in British Industry Badge

-Centre Glove Box Re-upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Boot Sill Plate with Chelsea Truck Co. Logo

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle

Chelsea Truck Co Defender 90 End Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

