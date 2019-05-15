Viral Videos

Watch some Fun and Fails at the Nürburgring Nordschleife!

Posted on

Nürburgring Nordschleife Auto Addiction April

Power, Crashes, and Butts!

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is easily one of – if not the most – famous racetracks in the word. The 12.93-mile track has 154 turns and is looked at as the track to benchmark a car’s performance. While it is known for its racing and lap times, it’s also open to the public.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Auto Addiction April

Thankfully, the team at Auto Addiction always seems to have a camera set up to catch some pretty crazy footage from the public and April did not disappoint.

Thanks to Carfreitag and the popular Easter weekend, there was plenty of footage from your favorite super cars, exotics, race cars, sports cars, custom cars, butts, and porn-inspired vehicles.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Auto Addiction April

Of course, the exotics from McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, etc. are all fun to see and hear – as are the sports cars from Germany, Japan, and even the USA. But arguably the most entertaining were the vehicles with passengers sticking sex toys and their butts out the windows. The fake Fake Taxi (don’t look that up at work!) also made an appearance.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Auto Addiction April

Of course there were a few spin outs and drifts off the track thanks to wet and slippery conditions, but there was also a Ford Mustang crashing into the wall that was pretty cringe-worthy.

This 12-and-a-half-minute video is perfect if you like cars, sounds, and rear-ends sticking out of windows, so sit back and have yourself a watch!

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

What was your favorite car speeding around the Nürburgring Nordschleife?

