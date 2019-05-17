The Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is Built for Off-Road Power!

Texas-tuned turbo fun.

Hennessey Performance has been working on the Ford Raptor models for almost a decade making some pretty incredible machines under their Velociraptor brand name. Now, they’re using that knowledge and experience on the new Ford Ranger and it’s a monster. The Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is made to shred through any kind of off-road terrain and put down a healthy dose of power.

The basis for the new Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is a 2019 Ford Ranger with its 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine. The motor benefits from a new stainless steel catback exhaust system that reduces backpressure and emits a more baritone note. The ECU also gains a new tune that increases boost pressure and optimizes fuel delivery, ignition, timing, etc. The result is an impressive 360 bhp at 5,600 RPM and 440 lb-ft. of torque at 3,800 RPM compared to the factory 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. This enables the new Hennessey VelociRaptor to reach 60 mph from rest in just 4.9 seconds and do a quarter-mile run in 13.9 seconds at 101 mph. What’s most impressive is the fact that it can beat a stock 2019 Ford Raptor in a 0-100 mph drag race!

But the added power is only part of the equation with the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger. The team at Hennessey Performance installed their HPE Stage 1 off-road suspension upgrade that includes a 4.0-inch lift kit. A new set of in-house 18-inch alloy wheels are also installed along with meaty 285/70 R18 BFGoodrich Mud Terrain T/A KM2 tires for all the off-road grip you could want. This helps raise the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger by almost 6.0 inches over the stock model.

“The Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is so much fun to drive!” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “With over 400 lb-ft. of torque and 0-60 mph performance in under 5 seconds, our VelociRaptor Ranger delivers an impressive amount of smiles per gallon.”

Visually, the Hennessey Performance team installed a new front bumper upgrade with integrated LED light bar to illuminate the trail ahead. Each of the fender flares were also painted to match the body color while new Hennessey and VelociRaptor badges were installed around the exterior.

Inside, the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger boasts new Hennessey embroidered headrests and serial numbered plaques. A special serial numbered plaque is also on display in the engine bay.

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is currently available for $64,950, which includes the price of a 2019 Ford Ranger vehicle. The VelociRaptor Ranger upgrades without the truck are available for $19.950 plus vehicle shipping. Production is limited to just 500 units for the 2019 model-year vehicle and includes a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.3 liters

Number of Cylinders: inline-four

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 360 bhp at 5,600 RPM

Maximum Torque: 440 lb-ft. at 3,800 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.9 seconds (7.4 seconds, stock)

Acceleration 1/4-Mile: 13.9 seconds at 101 mph (15.2 seconds at 91 mph, stock)

Hennessey Performance Upgrades:

-Hennessey VelociRaptor Engine management software upgrade

-Hennessey VelociRaptor Stainless steel catback exhaust system

-Hennessey VelociRaptor Stage 1 suspension lift kit (4-inch increase)

-Hennessey VelociRaptor 18-inch alloy wheels

-BF Goodrich KM2 Tires 285/70R18

-Hennessey VelociRaptor front bumper upgrade with LED lights

-Fender flairs painted to match the vehicle

-Hennessey & VelociRaptor exterior badges

-Hennessey embroidered headrests

-Limited edition (500 units for 2019) serial numbered plaques in engine compartment & interior

-Professional installation

-Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing

-3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Hennessey VelociRaptor Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Is the new 360-HP Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger the perfect off-road truck?