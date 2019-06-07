The Hennessey Maximus 1000 is a Jeep Gladiator on Steroids!

Hennessey-powered Hellcat fun.

The Jeep Gladiator is just hitting the streets and the Texas-based tuners at Hennessey Performance are already working on creating the most powerful version of it ever conceived. The new limited-production Hennessey Maximus 1000 will have all the power, performance, style, and capability you could ever want and then more… much more.

“We wanted to create the ultimate Jeep Gladiator,” said company, John Hennessey. “MAXIMUS 1000 – the name says exactly what it is: Badassery on 4-wheels.”

The new Hennessey Maximus 1000 will see its factory 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine ripped out and replaced with the legendary 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8 engine. But the Texas-based tuner doesn’t stop there – the V-8 gains a new ECU, wiring harnesses, radiator, fuel system, and stainless steel exhaust system. After the HPE1000 engine upgrade, the engine is good for a whopping 1,000 horsepower and 933 lb-ft. of torque. That’s more than 3.5-times the output of the factory V-6.

That incredible power output also comes with some added off-road fun. The Hennessey Maximus 1000 gains a new set of in-house 20-inch wheels shod in BFGoodrich KD off-road tires along with an upgraded suspension with a 6.0-inch lift. The new Hennessey Maximus 1000 gains a new pair of bumpers the front of which boasts integrated LED lights and guards. A new LED light bar sits atop the roof to illuminate the trails at night.

Inside, drivers will enjoy a full custom leather interior with Hennessey and Maximum embroidered seats.

“Our clients want exclusive, extreme vehicles that deliver a fun and exciting driving experience both on and off-road,” said Hennessey. “Win the crowd and you’ll win your freedom was the advice that the elder gladiator gave to Russell Crow in the Gladiator movie. We could not agree more!”

The new Hennessey Maximus 1000 will be limited to just 24 units. Each vehicle will cost $200,000 and include the price of the Jeep Gladiator. Production is set to begin in July with the total production time for each vehicle taking approximately four months. Each vehicle comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey Maximus 1000 Specifications

Maximus 1000:

-New 2020 Jeep Gladiator Truck

-6.2L Supercharged Hellcat V8 Engine

-8-speed Automatic Transmission

-HPE1000 Engine upgrade with 1000 HP & 933 lb-ft of Torque

-ECU, Wiring Harnesses, Radiator, Fuel System

-Stainless Steel Exhaust System

-MAXIMUS Front & Rear Bumpers

-LED Lights

-Hennessey 20-inch Wheels

-BFG 20-inch KD Off-Road Tires

-Upgraded Suspension System with 6-inch Lift

-Custom Interior Leather Upgrade with Hennessey & MAXIMUS Embroidered Seats

-3 Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty

Hennessey Maximus 1000 Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Is the new 1,000-HP Hennessey Maximus 1000 the ultimate Jeep Gladiator?