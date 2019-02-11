Get ready to Fly with the Hennessey HPE1000 McLaren 600LT!

Breaking the 1,000-HP barrier.

The McLaren 600LT is the pinnacle of the 570S model line and brings a healthy dose of performance to the smaller sports car. The Longtail formula seen in the F1 GTR Longtail and 675LT is used here with a longer body, hardcore brakes and chassis, lower overall weight, more aero, and more power. But, the team at Hennessey Performance knew they could unlock all of this super car’s potential and developed the HPE1000 just for the McLaren 600LT.

The McLaren 600LT is the perfect platform for power. Carbon fiber has been used extensively to cut 212 lbs. of weight for a total weight of 2,749 lbs. There’s more aggressive aero that generates downforce and improves handling. There’s a more focused suspension, bigger brakes, and bigger wheels and wider tires. Plus, there’s 592 bhp and 457 lb-ft. of torque on tap, which is good for a 204 mph top speed.

That wasn’t enough for the Texans at Hennessey Performance. They developed the HPE1000 specifically for the 2018 McLaren 600LT and it takes things to an absurd level.

The twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 engine was given a new set of air filters, stainless steel turbo headers, and stainless steel exhaust. There’s a new pair of upgraded turbochargers and high-flow wastegate system. Keeping things cool is an upgraded intercooler system while a Motec engine management system keeps things working harmoniously. A transmission system upgrade ensures that nothing grenades under the additional power increase.

In total, the new Hennessey Performance HPE1000 McLaren 600LT spits out a whopping 1,001 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 865 lb-ft. of torque at 4,500 RPM. That enables the super car to reach 60 mph in 2.1 seconds from rest and blaze through the quarter-mile in 9.6 seconds at 156 mph.

The new HPE1000 McLaren 600LT will also sport new ‘HPE1000’ and ‘Hennessey’ logos on the interior and exterior including a serially-numbered plaque on the dashboard and engine compartment.

The new Hennessey Performance HPE1000 McLaren 600LT upgrade is currently available for the 2018-model-year cars.

Hennessey HPE1000 McLaren 600LT Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 1,001 bhp at 7,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 865 lb-ft. at 4,500 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 2.1 seconds

Quarter Mile Acceleration: 9.6 seconds at 156 mph

Upgrades:

High-flow air filters

-Motec engine management system

-Hennessey stainless steel turbo headers

-Twin turbo system upgrade

-High-flow wastegate system upgrade

-Transmission system upgrade

-Hennessey stainless steel exhaust upgrade

-Intercooler system upgrade

-Professional installation

-All necessary gaskets and fluids

-Exterior Hennessey emblem

-Exterior HPE1000 emblems

-Serial numbered dash plaque

-Serial numbered plaque in engine compartment

Source: Hennessey Performance

Would you like to get behind the wheel of the 1,001-HP Hennessey Performance HPE1000 McLaren 600LT?