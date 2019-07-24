Get Ready for the Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6!

The six-wheeled, 450-HP off-road monster.

After Mercedes-Benz unveiled their G 63 AMG 6×6, the world of high-end off-roading was changed forever. This all-terrain halo SUV was the ultimate in go-anywhere performance. So, the team at Hennessey created the VelociRaptor 6X6 based on the Ford F-150 Raptor. Now, they’re turning things up to 11 again with the new fourth-gen 2019/2020 Chevrolet Silverado in the form of the Hennessey Goliath 6X6.

“We are very excited to offer our new GOLIATH 6X6 alongside our VELOCIRAPTOR 6X6 truck,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether it’s Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”

The new Hennessey Goliath 6X6 starts out as a standard 2019/2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the 6.2-liter L87 GM EcoTec3 6200 naturally-aspirated V-8 engine. That motor was pushed to 450 horsepower thanks to a new 2.9-liter supercharger generating 7.0 PSI of boost, a cold-air intake, and a stainless steel exhaust.

The Hennessey Goliath 6X6 also gains an extended body including a custom 6×6 truck bed to accommodate the extra axle. The 6×6 conversion includes the new axle, along with brakes Hennessey 20-inch wheels, and 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. An all-new rear suspension is also installed to support the new axle while an 8.0-inch lift kit gives the Hennessey Goliath 6X6 a commanding presence.

Visually, the Hennessey Goliath 6X6 looks the part of the ultimate Chevrolet Silverado. New front and rear bumpers add confidence while LED lights illuminate the trail ahead. A new roll bar upgrade sits above the bed while new graphics are proudly worn throughout the body.

“Our first GOLIATH 6X6 is owned by auto enthusiast Bob Berard, owner of the largest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin,” said Hennessey. “We are so excited for Bob and greatly appreciate having him as our first GOLIATH owner.”

The new Hennessey Goliath 6X6 is currently available for $375,000, which includes the price of a new Chevrolet Silverado. Production will be limited to just 24 units globally and includes a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. The new Hennessey Goliath 6X6 can be purchased from select Chevrolet dealers or directly from Hennessey Performance.

Hennessey Goliath 6X6 Specifications

-6X6 Conversion with additional axle, wheels, tires and brakes.

-All new rear suspension system

-8.0-inch lift kit

-Custom 6X6 truck bed

-Hennessey 20-inch wheels

-BFGoodrich 37-inch off-road tires

-GOLIATH 6X6 & HENNESSEY graphics

-Roll bar upgrade

-LED lights

-Hennessey front and rear bumpers

-450 bhp engine upgrade (cold air intake, 2.9-liter supercharger, and stainless steel exhaust)

-3 year / 36,000 mile warranty

Source: Hennessey Performance

