TEACHART adds some Fun to the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman!

Porsche’s 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models are already quite the impressive performers with their mid-engined layout, but the team at TECHART in Germany is taking things up a notch. TECHART is offering a range of motorsport-inspired aerodynamics, custom interiors, a more nimble chassis, and more power.

The entire range of the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman get the option of becoming more exciting and dynamic visually with the new TechArt aerodynamic kits available in PU-RIM or carbon fiber. Up front, there’s a new two-piece front spoiler with integrated splitter while a central air outlet cuts down on lift. The GTS models and those with the SportDesign package can be equipped with a different multi-piece front spoiler for a more athletic look as well.

At the rear, the Porsche 718 Cayman can be outfitted with a new motorsport-style GT fixed rear wing II from TECHART that features aluminum uprights as mounting points. Optionally, a smaller TECHART Rear Spoiler I is available for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models as an option. Elsewhere, TECHART offers carbon fiber airblades, side mirrors, side air intakes, rear diffuser, trim pieces, and rear wing profile for an even sportier look.

The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman can also be combined with a new TECHART suspension and lightweight wheels. The weapon of choice is the TECHART Formula IV alloy wheel that features a twin-spoke design and can be had in 21 x 9.0 and 21 x 9.5 sizes along with a wide range of custom-matched color finishes. Owners also have the choice of progressive TECHART sport springs that reduce the ride height by 30 mm as well as a front-axle lift system that raises the front axle to prevent damage from obstacles on the road at the push of a button.

For those that want some muscle to back up their new looks can opt for the TECHART Powerkits for the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models. The 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engines found in the 718 Boxster S and 718 Cayman S get boosted up to 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque with the TECHART TECHTRONIC kit. This also cuts down the 0-62 mph acceleration time to just 3.9 seconds and pushes back the top speed to 184 mph. In the 718 GTS models, power goes up to 415 horsepower and 361 lb-ft. of torque with the new Powerkit.

Customers can also opt for TECHART’s Racing exhaust system that includes a valve control system that is adjusted at the touch of a button. The new exhaust can be had with dual carbon fiber tailpipes or the factory tailpipes as an option.

As with all TECHART models, customers have their ability to create their own unique interiors with an array of upgrades and upholstery options. Customers can choose to have new illuminated TECHART aluminum door entry sills, carbon fiber trim pieces, color-matched instrument dials, carbon fiber or lacquered seat backpanels, and much more.

The new upgrade programs for the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models are currently available from TECHART as a complete upgrade package or individual accessories.

Source: TECHART

