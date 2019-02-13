Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels

Posted on

Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series Wheels by BenzWorks

Drop top Cali cruising.

The Bentley Continental has been around since the 1950s and provided drivers and passengers with a luxurious ride and handcrafted British prestige. The previous-generation model brought it into the modern age with more tech and power while keeping its affluent status. This Bentley Continental GTC Speed is the perfect way to roll around California and its new Brixton Forged wheels are the perfect accessory.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series Wheels by BenzWorks

Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, this Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a gorgeous drop-top with all the power, luxury, and presence that you could want in a high-end vehicle. The team at BenzWorks transformed the British grand tourer with custom Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series wheels.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series Wheels by BenzWorks

Here, this 626-horsepower, twin-turbo W-12 beast was outfitted with a special set of Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series wheels. These three-piece forged wheels feature a deep concave and step lip design with five twin-spokes flaring outward from the center. The M51 Targa Series wheels have a sophisticated look that fits perfectly with the handcrafted British luxury of the Continental.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series Wheels by BenzWorks

For this fitment, the team at BenzWorks installed the Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series wheels in a staggered 24 x 9.5 front and wide 24 x 11.5 rear setup. Each wheel features hidden hardware and an eye-catching Brushed Olympic Bronze finish with Satin Clearcoat for a perfect two-tone combo

Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series Wheels by BenzWorks

This Bentley Continental GTC Speed by BenzWorks with Briton Forged M51 Targa Series wheels is the best way to go crusin’ in Cali.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Bentley Continental GTC Speed
Wheels: Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 24 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 24 x 11.5

Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: BenzWorks
Photography: Trevor Thompson

Do you want to cruise around in this Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Targa Series wheels by BenzWorks?

